Expert Marketing Advisors Continues Its Momentum with the Launch of New Customer and Partner Offerings
Expert Marketing Advisors sees beyond the traditional marketing services. We continue to evolve our portfolio offerings that give clients the results they deserve”REDWOOD CITY, CA, US, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies pay lots of money only to get burned by marketing companies who can't deliver the results they promise. Using the company’s deep pool of marketing experts to deliver quality leads to clients, Expert Marketing Advisors, is at the forefront of B2B marketing by delivering new customer and partner enablement offerings. The new offerings come at the time when the company has seen substantial growth in 2021.
The heightened expectations for digital experiences has created a critical need for businesses who want to make an impact with their customers. To help organizations deliver agile, more resilient and creative marketing solutions that meet these digital expectations, Expert Marketing Advisors customer and partner offerings help businesses meet an “always-on” digital engagement strategy.
● Partner Marketing services help marketing teams leverage the power of their channel and alliances by providing partners with the proper training, materials, and information to execute on the company sales process.
● Customer Marketing solutions help marketing and sales teams build healthier pipelines by improving customer engagement and identifying opportunities to expand your existing footprint with cross-sell and up-sell activity.
“Expert Marketing Advisors sees beyond the traditional marketing services. We continue to evolve our portfolio offerings that give clients the results they deserve,” said Courtney Kehl, Founder and President of Expert Marketing Advisors. “We’re driven to deliver results and superior client support. We’ve grown exponentially over the past few years, and have honed in our focus to make a targeted impact in areas like partner and customer engagement strategies.”
STRONG GROWTH
Supporting category-leading brands across the globe, as well as adding new partners and experts has helped Expert Marketing Advisors achieve strong growth momentum in 2021. The end of the first half of 2021 marked three record-breaking quarters for the business, which exceeded 74% YoY growth. Expert Marketing Advisors added over 11 employees, bringing a total of over 21 marketing experts globally. New clients and expanded partnerships added during this period include enterprise technology award-winning startups across the edge networking and ecosystem management space.
Demand for Expert Marketing Advisors’ services is being driven by companies who recognize that powering a full marketing engine is critical to achieve top-line growth that outpaces the competition. Expert Marketing Advisors provides businesses with the partnership needed to quickly tackle the biggest marketing challenges with unmatched industry talent to inspire customer experiences.
About Expert Marketing Advisors
Expert Marketing Advisors is a high tech, B-to-B marketing firm dedicated to providing key support for clients across marketing disciplines from SEO/SEM, Demand Generation, Marketing Operations and Program Delivery. With over 20 years of experience, our highly seasoned experts bring your marketing to the next level at a pace that your competition won’t be able to match. Working alongside your company, we help you accomplish your goals when you don't have the resources or time. Global agency brands such as LDM, K6, and our newest addition bGlobal have trusted Expert Marketing Advisors to be a preferred partner. Follow Expert Marketing Advisors on LinkedIn, Twitter and read our Blog.
