Salmon Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee will meet Dec. 9
Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021. 10:00 a.m. MST
Address: Salmon Region IDFG Office, 99 Highway 93 North, Salmon Idaho 83467
The Winter Feeding Advisory Committee is participating by a combination of in-person attendance at the above physical location and phone conference. This meeting is open to the public. If you would like to participate in the phone conference, please contact Tom Schrempp at 208-742-7054.
Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Salmon Region IDFG office at 208-756-2271.
Meeting Agenda:
- Introduction
- Call for new agenda items
- Regional round-up; reports observations, issues comments from each committee member
- Review ‘Emergency Big Game Feeding Policy’ and purpose of WFAC
- Adjourn
