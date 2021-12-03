Avive Solutions Announces Jackson, TN as First 4-Minute City Program Partner
Avive Solutions today announced the City of Jackson, Tennessee as its first Partner Community for the Company’s 4-Minute City (4MC) Program.SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES , December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avive Solutions, Inc, a company bringing to market a revolutionary connected platform comprised of a next-generation connected Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and first of it’s kind software system designed to improve response to out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) emergencies, today announced the City of Jackson, Tennessee as its first Partner Community for the Company’s 4-Minute City (4MC) Program.
Leaders in Jackson, including non-profit Friends of Heart, West Tennessee Healthcare, and the City of Jackson Fire Department are partnering with Avive Solutions, Inc. to implement the Company’s comprehensive solution, with the goal of improving OHCA outcomes by enabling a more connected system of response in Jackson.
Avive’s 4MC Program aims to tackle the enormous challenge of OHCA in communities by:
1. Strategically deploying Avive’s connected AEDs, coupled with the Company’s comprehensive response solution - which has the potential to help:
- Get AEDs where they are needed, when they are needed
- Share the right data at the right time with stakeholders that play key roles in the chain of survival
2. Cultivating a culture of response in Jackson through significant community CPR/AED use education and training so citizens are ready to deliver early intervention
According to data shared by leaders in Jackson, ~6% of OHCA victims in the City survive — which is slightly below the national average of ~10%. These outcomes have driven community leaders in Jackson to look for ways to improve.
“It’s an honor to be one of the first Communities to Partner with Avive on their innovative 4-Minute City Program,” shared Deputy Chief Don Friddle from the Jackson Fire Department. “Avive’s new technology will revolutionize the efforts of saving lives from cardiac arrest emergencies.”
While Avive’s connected AEDs will be deployed throughout all parts of Jackson, Chief Friddle says that a targeted deployment will put the devices in areas where they can do the most good for the most people. The targeted deployment strategy will leverage historical cardiac arrest data to focus on putting AEDs in known high-risk locations, and in the hands of trained citizens within high-risk areas of the community.
Friends of Heart, intends to fund a majority of the hundreds of AEDs that Jackson plans to deploy, following Avive’s AED receiving FDA approval. “Our mission is to make sure we have the best quality heart and vascular care in West Tennessee,” said Tracy Case, Executive Director of Friends of Heart. “It was an easy decision to work with our local public safety and healthcare leaders to partner with Avive.”
According to Deann Thelen, CEO of Jackson-Madison County General Hospital , the benefits of the 4MC Program don’t stop in the pre-hospital setting, but also have the potential to extend into the downstream advanced care provided at the hospital. Thelen shared that, “This new technology has the potential to help us when cardiac arrest patients arrive at our hospital to know more about what happened in the pre-hospital setting. Right now, these patients can arrive at the hospital, we often only get a verbal report about what people “think” happened before EMS arrival. This new system can provide real data from these cardiac arrest emergencies from before EMS arriving on-scene. Our doctors feel this is a game changer.”
While Avive’s AED is in the FDA review cycle and has not yet been approved for sale in the U.S, cities and counties have expressed great interest in adopting this solution when it’s available via Avive’s 4-Minute City Program. Many cities and counties, such as Jackson, are in the process of planning the implementation of Avive’s platform technology such that they are ready to deploy following the Avive AED receiving FDA approval.
