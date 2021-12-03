Redivider Blockchain Appoints Miami Mayor Francis Suarez To Advisory Team
Political powerhouse and Bitcoin advocate Mayor Suarez joins other industry leaders to bring Bitcoin mining to US Opportunity Zones nationwide.
Redivider Blockchain today announced it has expanded its board of advisors, adding Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, a national political leader and blockchain technology advocate. The move comes as Redivider continues to secure locations throughout US Opportunity Zones to deploy Bitcoin mining data centers. Suarez will advise on strategy and insights on community development and Bitcoin adoption.
— Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami
“There is no better ally for the mission of Redivider than Mayor Suarez.” said Tom Frazier, CEO of Redivider. “The Bitcoin community he is building in Miami is opening the eyes of governments everywhere. We believe his insights and our vertically integrated approach is the blueprint to keep the US at the forefront of Bitcoin innovation.”
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is a cryptocurrency and blockchain champion, who has promoted the development of Miami as a cryptocurrency hub declaring Miami would give a bitcoin yield as a dividend to its residents through MiamiCoin. In 2021, Suarez was included in Fortune magazine's "World's 50 Greatest Leaders" list. Mayor Suarez is a registered Republican, but the office of the City of Miami Mayor is nonpartisan where he was elected in 2017 and again in 2021.
“Underserved communities around America can and will benefit from Bitcoin,” said Suarez. “I am excited to extend the impact we’ve made here in Miami and deliver meaningful long-term results alongside Redivider and their mission to deploy data centers throughout Opportunity Zones.” - Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami
ABOUT REDIVIDER BLOCKCHAIN OPPORTUNITY ZONE FUND
Redivider is raising capital to invest in a Qualified Opportunity Zone Business building & deploying edge computing data centers throughout US Opportunity Zones as well as a Bitcoin mining company leveraging those services. Using the radical tax breaks available through the Opportunity Zone tax incentive, Redivider's investors may be able to defer capital gains tax on realized gains timely invested in the fund and eliminate capital gains taxes on the appreciation of fund investments held for ten years.
Interests in Redivider may be offered only by means of a written private placement memorandum. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sales of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
