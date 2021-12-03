Submit Release
News Search

There were 568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,981 in the last 365 days.

Redivider Blockchain Appoints Miami Mayor Francis Suarez To Advisory Team

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

Redivider Logo

Redivider Blockchain Opportunity Zone Fund

Political powerhouse and Bitcoin advocate Mayor Suarez joins other industry leaders to bring Bitcoin mining to US Opportunity Zones nationwide.

Underserved communities around America can and will benefit from Bitcoin. I am excited to extend the impact we’ve made in Miami & deliver long-term results alongside Redivider in Opportunity Zones.””
— Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Redivider Blockchain today announced it has expanded its board of advisors, adding Mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, a national political leader and blockchain technology advocate. The move comes as Redivider continues to secure locations throughout US Opportunity Zones to deploy Bitcoin mining data centers. Suarez will advise on strategy and insights on community development and Bitcoin adoption.

“There is no better ally for the mission of Redivider than Mayor Suarez.” said Tom Frazier, CEO of Redivider. “The Bitcoin community he is building in Miami is opening the eyes of governments everywhere. We believe his insights and our vertically integrated approach is the blueprint to keep the US at the forefront of Bitcoin innovation.”

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is a cryptocurrency and blockchain champion, who has promoted the development of Miami as a cryptocurrency hub declaring Miami would give a bitcoin yield as a dividend to its residents through MiamiCoin. In 2021, Suarez was included in Fortune magazine's "World's 50 Greatest Leaders" list. Mayor Suarez is a registered Republican, but the office of the City of Miami Mayor is nonpartisan where he was elected in 2017 and again in 2021.

“Underserved communities around America can and will benefit from Bitcoin,” said Suarez. “I am excited to extend the impact we’ve made here in Miami and deliver meaningful long-term results alongside Redivider and their mission to deploy data centers throughout Opportunity Zones.” - Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami

ABOUT REDIVIDER BLOCKCHAIN OPPORTUNITY ZONE FUND

Redivider is raising capital to invest in a Qualified Opportunity Zone Business building & deploying edge computing data centers throughout US Opportunity Zones as well as a Bitcoin mining company leveraging those services. Using the radical tax breaks available through the Opportunity Zone tax incentive, Redivider's investors may be able to defer capital gains tax on realized gains timely invested in the fund and eliminate capital gains taxes on the appreciation of fund investments held for ten years.

Interests in Redivider may be offered only by means of a written private placement memorandum. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sales of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Adam Greenberg
Redivider Blockchain Opportunity Zone Fund LLC
844-969-2882
email us here

You just read:

Redivider Blockchain Appoints Miami Mayor Francis Suarez To Advisory Team

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.