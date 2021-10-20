Redivider Announces Strategic Advisors for Bitcoin Mining Data Centers in US Opportunity Zones
Qualified Opportunity Fund Launching Bitcoin Data Centers Nationwide Strengthens Team With Diverse Industry Leaders
Redivider Blockchain Opportunity Zone Fund ("Redivider"), an investment fund focused on capital deployment in US Opportunity Zones, announces today that it has formally established a group of Fund Advisors. These are leading figures in the disciplines of opportunity zones, computing, blockchain, and banking. The Fund Advisors will add leadership, directional support, and operational expertise for the fund and its portfolio companies.
— Tom Frazier, Redivider CEO & Fund Manager
Redivider is excited to announce the following experts to join as Fund Advisors:
● DAN KOWALSKI, As Counselor to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, led the Treasury Department's efforts in issuing regulations on Qualified Opportunity Funds; 30 years of experience in fiscal policy at the federal, state, and local levels of government in both executive and legislative roles.
● TAD HUNT, Chief Resident of Google's Gradient Ventures; Multiple patent author in computing and has delivered over 20 products over the last 25 years in technical and product leadership roles spanning cloud infrastructure at Google and Exablox to telecom and networking infrastructure at Ericsson, Entrisphere, and Bell Labs.
● SHONA TATCHELL, CEO of Halotrade transforming supply chains using blockchain and trade finance with 25+ years experience; as Head of Trade Finance Innovation for Barclays Bank, delivered the world's first real live trade finance transition using distributed ledger technology, utilizing the Wave platform, in early September 2016.
"We are thrilled to announce our partnerships with Dan, Tad, and Shona and are humbled by their expertise and leadership." said Tom Frazier, Redivider CEO and Fund Manager. "Individually, they are giants in their field, and together their advice will help us create jobs for Americans and build a decentralized Bitcoin-centric data center business throughout the United States."
"Bitcoin mining and the decentralized approach identified by Redivider aligns with the philosophical approach of Bitcoin and the mine-and-hold investment thesis is phenomenal," says Shona. Tad continues, "the growth for edge data centers is insatiable, and the Redivider prefab data centers enable many industries beyond Bitcoin, including 5G and cloud edge." Dan concludes that "Redivider's model is compelling both for its impact on low-income communities designated as Opportunity Zones and for the tax benefits available to limited partners investing in the Fund."
ABOUT REDIVIDER BLOCKCHAIN OPPORTUNITY ZONE FUND
Redivider is raising capital to invest in a qualified opportunity zone business ("QOZB") that will offer computing leases and hosting services to the Bitcoin mining industry and, to the extent permitted by the opportunity zone rules, to invest in related high-growth businesses. The QOZB will be tasked with (i) finding, acquiring, and building multiple data center locations nationwide and (ii) acquiring extensive inventories of specialized servers that process transactions to earn rewards and fees. This enables the QOZB to lease out a fleet of computing nodes to generate revenue streams from the hardware and low-rate electricity contracts.
Using the radical tax breaks available through the Opportunity Zone tax incentive, Redivider's investors may be able to defer capital gains tax on realized gains timely invested in the fund and eliminate capital gains taxes on the appreciation of fund investments held for ten years. The tax incentive presents a unique opportunity for investors in various sectors, including real estate, corporate disposition, and even cryptocurrency.
COMPLIANCE
The offering described herein will be made pursuant to a written confidential private placement memorandum. Interests in Redivider may be offered only by means of such written private placement memorandum. For more information, please visit us online at https://www.redivider.fund. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sales of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The Fund is 3rd Party Administered by OZ Invested.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We caution you that such statements are simply predictions, and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect our current expectations, and we do not undertake to update or revise these forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Statements related to, among other things, the consummation of the offering described herein, and potential changes in market conditions constitute forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include our plans to obtain funding for our operations, including funding necessary to develop, manufacture and commercialize our products and services; the impact to our business from the COVID-19 global crisis; general market acceptance of and demand for our products; and our commercialization, marketing and capabilities, and strategy.
