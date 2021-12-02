Submit Release
Early Childhood Text Study: Free Professional Development for Educators

Specialists from the Maine Department of Education’s Early Learning Team are excited to offer a web-based professional development opportunity for early childhood educators in the Pre-K and Kindergarten grade span.

The text study will take place virtually on Mondays in four, 75-minute sessions on a bi-weekly basis.

Intentional Teaching in Early Childhood is set to begin on Monday, January 10, 2022. The proposed schedule is outlined below.

  • January 10th 3:30-4:45 Part 1 (chapters 1 & 2)
  • January 24th 3:30-4:45 Part 2 (chapters 3 & 4)
  • February 7th 3:30-4:45 Part 2 (chapters 5 & 6)
  • February 28th 3:30-4:45 Part 3 (chapters 7, 8, & 9)

Registration will be limited to 30 participants and together we’ll work to reflect on three big questions:

  1. What about teaching young children sparks your passion?
  2. What unique skills and interests do you bring to your job?
  3. What valuable lessons have you learned in your career so far?

The answers to these will help you identify where you are on your teaching journey and guide you in taking control of your own professional development.

Those interested are encouraged to register. Participants will receive a copy of the book and up to 14 contact hours at the end of each text study.

Registration is free and can be completed here. Registration closes December 15th at 11:59pm. Participants will be selected on a first come, first served basis.

For further information, please contact Nicole Madore, Early Childhood Specialist at Nicole.madore@maine.gov.

