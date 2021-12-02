Washington Metro’s Unemployment Rate at 3.8 percent

(Washington, DC) - The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services (DOES) reported today that the preliminary October job estimates show an increase of 38,300 jobs for a total of 2,700,000 jobs in the Washington Metropolitan Division. The private sector increased by 31,400 jobs, while the public sector increased by 6,900 jobs. The Washington Metropolitan Division's not seasonally adjusted October 2021 unemployment rate was 3.8 percent, which was 0.3 percentage points lower than the revised September 2021 rate of 4.1 percent. The Washington Metropolitan Division’s unemployment rate was 6.5 percent in October 2020, which was 2.7 percentage points higher than the current unemployment rate of 3.8 percent. Over-the-Month Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data The total civilian labor force in the Washington Metropolitan Division for October 2021 was 2,695,500, of which 2,594,300 were employed and 101,600 were unemployed. The unemployment rate was 3.8 percent. The total civilian labor force in the Suburban Ring of the Communities surrounding the District of Columbia was 2,959,500, of which 2,849,900 were employed and 109,600 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 3.7 percent. In the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes the Washington Metropolitan Division and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, Maryland Metropolitan Division, the civilian labor force was 3,370,400, of which 3,237,800 were employed and 132,600 were unemployed. The unemployment rate for this area was 3.9 percent. For the month, the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Division, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area and the Suburban Ring decreased by 0.3 percentage points from the previous month’s rate. Over-the-Year Area Civilian Labor Force, Employment and Unemployment Data The Washington Metropolitan Division’s civilian labor force increased over the year by 11,800, while the number of employed increased by 84,000, and the number of unemployed decreased by 72,700. The civilian labor force for the Suburban Ring increased over the year by 13,700, while the number of employed increased by 86,200, and the number of unemployed decreased by 72,600. Meanwhile, the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area’s civilian labor force increased by 18,700, while the number of employed increased by 101,600 and the number of unemployed decreased by 82,900. For the year, the unemployment rate for the Washington Metropolitan Division declined by 2.7 percentage points, while the unemployment rates for the Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area and the Suburban Ring declined by 2.5 percentage points from a year ago. Metropolitan Division’s Job Growth Total wage and salary employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased over the month by 38,300 jobs. The private sector increased by 31,400 jobs, while the public sector increased by 6,900 jobs over-the-month. Two private sectors had over-the-month job losses. The job decreases were registered in financial activities (-600 jobs) and other services (-400 jobs). Job increases were registered in manufacturing (400); mining, logging & construction (1,800); Trade, transportation & utilities (5,400); information (600); professional and business services (14,100); educational and health services (2,900 jobs) and leisure and hospitality (7,200). Government overall increased by 6,900 jobs over the month. The federal government increased 300 jobs, state government increased by 2,000 jobs and the local government increased by 4,600 jobs. During the past 12 months, employment in the Washington Metropolitan Division increased by 100,700 jobs. The private sector increased by 90,800 jobs, while the public sector increased by 9,900 jobs. The private sector loss was registered in mining, logging and construction (-500) information (-300 jobs) and financial activities (-1,300 jobs). Job increases were registered in manufacturing (1,500 jobs) trade, transportation, and utilities (7,300 jobs); and professional and business services (25,600 jobs); educational and health services (15,500 jobs); leisure and hospitality services (41,200 jobs) and other services (1,800 jobs). Government overall increased by 9,900 jobs. Federal government shows a decreased of 1,300 jobs, State government also decreased 200 jobs, and the local government increased 11,400 jobs. Washington Metropolitan Statistical Area Explanations Estimated Labor Force and Employment for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division includes: The District of Columbia, Virginia Cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Manassas Park and the Virginia Counties of Arlington, Clarke, Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudon, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Warren, Rappahannock and Culpeper; the Maryland Counties of Calvert, Charles, and Prince Georges; and the West Virginia County of Jefferson. The estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Statistical Area will be the summation of the estimates for the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metropolitan Division (contained in this release) and the Bethesda-Gaithersburg-Frederick, MD Metropolitan Division (to be released by the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation). Data reflects the 2020 annual benchmark revisions. Attachments