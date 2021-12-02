Baker-Polito Administration Announces $214,000 MassWorks Infrastructure Award to Walpole 

WALPOLE — Today, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba were joined by state and local officials to announce a $214,000 MassWorks Infrastructure Program award to the town of Walpole to extend sidewalks along Union Street. The project will increase pedestrian accessibility along a major commercial corridor and support local commerce and future economic development. “Through infrastructure investments like this, we can improve pedestrian safety, enhance connectivity and strengthen the connection to Walpole’s local businesses,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Through the MassWorks program, our Administration can work with communities like Walpole to support the town’s efforts to open the door to future opportunities for economic development.” “This MassWorks award will directly result in important safety improvements for pedestrians along a key segment of Union Street,” said Lt. Governor Polito. “Congratulations to Walpole for their efforts to address this need in a growing neighborhood and for their forward-looking approach to future growth.” Walpole’s project will create an additional 1,200 feet of sidewalk along a portion of Union Street in the densely populated East Walpole neighborhood. The project also falls within a major commercial corridor that provides a significant source of employment within the town. Additionally, these improvements are located near several stops along the MBTA’s 34E bus route. Walpole’s award is part of this year’s round of MassWorks Infrastructure Program Grants announced recently and is included among 56 grants – the largest number of awards in a single year in six years – totaling $66.5 million to 50 communities. Among this year’s MassWorks projects, 29 are reactivating underutilized sites, 27 are supporting transit-oriented developments and 29 have a mixed-use component. Additionally, 14 communities are receiving their first ever MassWorks award. Including this year’s round, the Baker-Polito Administration has awarded 326 MassWorks grants to 181 communities and has invested over $608 million in public infrastructure projects throughout the Commonwealth. These grants have directly supported the creation of 21,000 new housing units and tens of thousands of new construction and permanent jobs, while also leveraging over $13 billion in private investment. MassWorks is a competitive program that offers cities and towns flexible capital funding to support and accelerate housing production and job growth and is the largest program in Community One Stop for Growth. Including MassWorks grants, the Community One Stop awarded $88 million to 196 projects in 122 communities across the Commonwealth in its first year. Of the 196 projects awarded, nearly one-third were located in a rural or small town, half were located in a Housing Choice Community, and one-third were located in a Gateway City. “We created the One Stop to offer access to a wide variety of programs through a single, streamlined process that ensures that valuable funds can be directed more effectively, to more communities, in less time,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy. “The One Stop gives communities the opportunity to work collaboratively with us, to pursue multiple projects simultaneously and to meet their economic development goals. Walpole has demonstrated how communities can be creative with grant funding to maximize the impact of their investments in public infrastructure. While the first year of the One Stop has shown tremendous promise, the demand for our programs demonstrates that we can do more.” “As designed, the One Stop and MassWorks programs enhance access to important resources and programs, which in turn allows communities to better overcome traditional barriers to economic and community development initiatives,” said Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba. “I want to congratulate Walpole on their award, and look forward to many more communities replicating their success in the future.” “The Union Street sidewalk extension project helps to address a glaring need of both equity and public safety. The route has long been utilized by pedestrians to access Route 1 from the residential neighborhoods of East Walpole and South Norwood, as well as from the nearby bus stop for the 34E MBTA line, which runs along Washington Street,” said Walpole Town Administrator Jim Johnson. “The project location has been so well used that consistent foot traffic has delineated a natural path along the right-of-way. By installing sidewalk along this portion of Union Street, we are ensuring that pedestrians will have a safe and stable means of accessing Route One, which is major source of commerce and employment within our community.” “There is no question our pedestrian walkways and sidewalks are in dire need of repairs and upgrades," said Senator Paul R. Feeney. "As we recover from the pandemic with more businesses and offices reopening, and as we invest in housing solutions in our communities; infrastructure and walkable neighborhoods become critical. This investment in the town of Walpole is necessary to keep pedestrians safe while supporting regional economic development and local housing units. Thank you to the Baker-Polito Administration for allocating this important funding and to Walpole’s local elected officials for their leadership." "I'm pleased to partner with the Baker-Polito Administration and join my legislative colleagues to expand, enhance and improve safe pedestrian access for the residents of Walpole" said Representative Paul McMurtry. “I’m happy to see this stretch of road revitalized,” said Representative John Rogers. “The sidewalk expansion will ensure the safety of many who utilize public transportation on their commute to and from Route 1 on a daily basis.” “This funding will be of great benefit to the Town of Walpole as it hopes to modernize and improve the safety of Union Street,” said Representative Shawn Dooley. “Expanding this sidewalk will significantly contribute to helping Walpole as its residential and business communities continue to grow.” "Union Street has long been used as one of the primary routes taken by pedestrians to get to Route 1,” said Representative Edward Philips. “This much needed extension of its sidewalk will ensure that the many pedestrians who frequent this route can now do so safely."

