Beloved Korean brand Ottogi’s campaign trending among American college students
Ottogi America Inc. had a digital giveaway event campaign for groups of college students who studied hard for their exams and homework in the midterm season.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beloved Korean brand Ottogi America Inc. had a digital giveaway campaign for groups of college students in the U.S who studied hard for their exams and homework in the midterm season. This digital marketing campaign ran through a social networking platform (Instagram @ottogiamerica) and aimed to support young 20’s busy lifestyles by sending a vast delicious meal box. Numerous universities in the U.S., such as UCLA, Buffalo, NYU, and more, entered this campaign. Ottogi America Inc. sent out 900 best-selling items, 180 items per group for five winning groups. The prizes include Jin Ramen Mild and Spicy, Jin Ramen Veggie, Kimchi Tuna Cupbap, Seaweed Soup Mix, Ginger Tea, Stuffed Pancake Mix, Ppushu Ppushu snacks, and more. The winners were delighted with their prizes and encouraged by the supportive campaign.
One of the main reasons this digital giveaway was a great success is that college students love that Ottogi products are easy, convenient, and quick-cooking products. Unfortunately, college students often do not have time or skills to cook while balancing their school, work, and life. This campaign's main purpose is to cheer up our returning on-site college students to succeed in their academic careers right during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ottogi America was established in Los Angeles, California, in May 2005 and has increased in the U.S market with complete knowledge and experience of Korean foods. Serving the American market with a diversity of high qualified Korean food products is their primary goal.
Ottogi brands especially have been proven their #1 marketability and popularity from various countries in Asia and Eastern Europe. Therefore, Ottogi America Inc. consistently brings its products into the U.S and Canadian markets. Currently, you will be able to find various Ottogi products in most Asian local markets. Also, check out Ottogi America Instagram and YouTube for a detailed cooking recipe and more.
