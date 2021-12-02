U-Reach Receives ADISA Certification for its NIST Clear and Purge Implementations
EINPresswire.com/ -- U-Reach Data Solutions Inc. announced that its secure erase functions passed ADISA’s level 1 and level 2 testing, which coincide with the NIST SP 800-88r1 requirements for media sanitization.
The NIST digital media sanitization standard specifies several requirements when disposing or reusing media such as solid state drives (SSDs) or magnetic hard drives (HDDs). According to the NIST Clear standard, an HDD is sanitized when all sectors in the user data area have been overwritten using standard read/write commands. The NIST purge standard requires a block erase for not only the user data area but also potentially hidden areas such as the HPA or DCO.
ADISA’s testing methodology involves writing data to every possible sector, including hidden areas. They then proceed to use sophisticated software and hardware forensic techniques to read platter and chip information. After rigorous testing, ADISA was unable to recover any data, indicating that U-Reach equipment thoroughly sanitizes digital media in accordance with NIST standards.
Proper sanitization of data is paramount in the digital world. New drives utilize hidden space for internal processing which can inadvertently store sensitive data even if the known data area is completely erased. U-Reach duplicators will accurately sanitize drives allowing them to be reused or destroyed and now has achieved third-party certification for its correctness.
About U-Reach Data Solutions Inc.
With 20 years of experience, U-Reach Group specializes in the design and production of stable, high-speed data solution equipment, with a competitive product portfolio which includes duplication, inspection, and sanitization and covers Flash, HDD, and M.2 PCI-E SSDs.
In 2012, U-Reach Data Solutions Inc. established in California as the USA headquarter, extending the manufacturer's services to North America, offering quality deliveries to meet ever-changing market needs.
Its well-known brand “UReach” has been marketed worldwide, and its data equipment has been adopted by many leading manufacturers and companies in the semiconductor IC design field, electronic foundries, military and government institutions, medical and healthcare centers, schools, film production and entertainment industries. To date, UReach has become the designated supplier for many semiconductor IC design factories.
U-Reach has set up seven branches around the world, providing a global technical support center (Technological Support Center) and is committed to offering real-time service to local clients and multinational companies.
About ADISA’s Product Claims Test
Claim test
