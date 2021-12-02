Advancial Donates Over $16,000 to Downtown Lafayette Unlimited’s Park Sans Souci Play Project
Local Advancial employees presented DLU leadership with a check for $16,733 for the Parc Sans Souci Play project.LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advancial Federal Credit Union announced the results of its Swipe and Support campaign yesterday at a public forum for Downtown Lafayette Unlimited (DLU). Local Advancial employees presented DLU leadership with a check for $16,733 for the Parc Sans Souci Play project. The final amount far exceeded the campaign’s original goal of $15,000.
“This was a really amazing campaign and a fun way to invite our members to support an important community project,” says Advancial’s Community Development Manager Lacey Maynor. “The response was outstanding. It’s things like this that make me love this community so much.”
Over the three-month course of the campaign, a percentage of Advancial credit card purchases in Acadiana were set aside to be included in the final donation total. When the campaign was over, the results were tallied and donated to help DLU to build an inclusive and accessible playground in Parc Sans Souci.
Brent Sheffield, President and CEO of Advancial, is equally thrilled with the results. “We’re so honored to serve the people and families of Acadiana. This campaign was the perfect opportunity for us to give back to this wonderful community. We can’t wait to see Parc Sans Souci Play come to life!”
With a history dating back to 1937, Advancial provides a diversified line of advanced financial solutions to its members. Today, Advancial is a full-service financial institution that serves more than 100,000 members worldwide and has assets of approximately $2 billion. For more information, please visit the Advancial website at www.advancial.org.
