Integrated Waste Solutions Group Announces Opening of 130 Environmental Park in Central Texas
IWSG brings a new state-of-the-art Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) landfill to the Central Texas region for the first time in approximately 30 years.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Waste Solutions Group, LLC (IWSG) is pleased to announce the opening of its 130 Environmental Park (130EP) landfill in Caldwell County, Texas, bringing a new state-of-the-art Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) landfill to the region for the first time in approximately 30 years.
“We are pleased to announce the opening of this facility -- designed with the latest in engineering technology -- as the next step in our vertically integrated solid waste business strategy,” said Michael Lavengco, CEO/President of IWSG. “We continue to be focused on expanding our overall ‘Hub and Spoke’ business model for Central Texas and beyond. By using a disposal site as the ‘hub’ and adding transfer stations, recycling capabilities and collection operations as the ‘spokes,’ we complete the vertical integration of the business and offer a full range of services to customers.”
Having just celebrated the one-year anniversary of IWSG acquiring Central Texas Refuse (CTR) and its agreement with Green Group Holdings to acquire 130EP, these transactions were made possible by funding from NOVA Infrastructure, OPTrust, and Green Group Holdings. IWSG is poised to continue its growth strategy and is uniquely positioned to take advantage of national and regional solid waste opportunities as they arise.
130 Environmental Park (130EP) is the permit holder for a Type I MSW Landfill Facility issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). 130EP is a mixed-use development of more than 1,200 acres in northern Caldwell County that is located east of SH 130 and north of FM 1185.
The landfill segment of the development includes approximately 500 acres. Subsequent phases will bring facilities for education, community use for local organizations, processing of recyclable materials, and an industrial park. According to Lavengco, “This is a highly engineered, environmentally friendly waste management facility that provides good paying jobs to the region and new business opportunities for local contractors and service providers.” 130EP has the potential to handle increased volume annually over the life of the facility. Estimated life of the facility is in excess of 25 years.
The 130EP facility has received permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Caldwell County, as well as authorization from the TCEQ to recycle various types of materials from construction projects in the area. The Capital Area Council of Governments (CAPCOG) also concluded 130EP to be consistent with the Regional Solid Waste Plan developed to encourage and implement the Solid Waste and Recycling goals for the Central Texas area.
About IWSG
(https://www.iwsgusa.com). Founded in 2017, IWSG develops integrated solid waste collection and disposal operations in selected geographic regions throughout the United States. IWSG is currently owned in part by NOVA Infrastructure Fund I, L.P. together with its parallel funds, which are managed by NOVA Infrastructure Management, LLC (NOVA Infrastructure).
About NOVA Infrastructure
(www.novainfrastructure.com) NOVA Infrastructure is an infrastructure investment firm that invests in transportation, environmental services, energy, and other sectors in North America. NOVA focuses on differentiated, value-added strategies in the middle market infrastructure segment. NOVA pairs the best downside protection features of the infrastructure asset class with operationally focused, value-added upside strategies.
About Green Group Holdings
(www.gghcorp.com). Green Group Holdings, LLC, the parent company of 130 Environmental Park, LLC, is a development company that specializes in large-scale infrastructure development, environmental permitting, and operations for projects like industrial parks, water supply facilities, transfer stations, facilities for processing recyclable materials, and solid waste landfills. With innovative designs and a commitment to transparency, the Green Group Holdings’ leadership team has set the standard for large-scale environmental permitting and development projects.
About CTR
(https://centraltexasrefuse.com) CTR is a highly respected full-service waste collection and recycling company serving Austin, TX, and surrounding areas. The company is one of the largest independent waste collection service organizations in Central Texas. Founded in 1981, CTR has grown through organic expansion and currently operates from four primary locations in Southeast Austin, Round Rock, Taylor, and Lockhart, Texas.
