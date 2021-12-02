Traffic Alert: Major Weekend Closure of SH 146

HOUSTON – TxDOT will continue making repairs to a portion of the Fred Hartman bridge this weekend.

Beginning at 9:00 p.m. Friday, December 3 through 5:00 a.m. Sunday, December 5 crews will close all southbound mainlanes on SH 146 from Missouri St. to the Fred Hartman bridge.

Motorists traveling southbound on SH 146 will detour to Spur 330 North to IH-10 West to IH-610 South to SH 225 East to access SH 146.

BS 146/SH 99 from Wyoming St. to SH 146 will also be closed beginning at 9:00 a.m. Friday, December 3 through 3:00 p.m. Monday, December 6.

Motorists will detour to SH 146 south to Spur 330 North to IH-10 West to IH-610 South to SH 225 East.

It is recommended that motorists seek an alternate route during the time of these closures.

Be sure to visit Houston TranStar for a complete list of closures associated with this project. For more information on this work and scheduled lane closures in the Houston District contact Deidrea George at (713) 802-5072.

All closures are subject to change due to inclement weather. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook .