Submit Release
News Search

There were 647 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,384 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Alert: Major Weekend Closure of SH 146

HOUSTON – TxDOT will continue making repairs to a portion of the Fred Hartman bridge this weekend.

Beginning at 9:00 p.m. Friday, December 3 through 5:00 a.m. Sunday, December 5 crews will close all southbound mainlanes on SH 146 from Missouri St. to the Fred Hartman bridge.

Motorists traveling southbound on SH 146 will detour to Spur 330 North to IH-10 West to IH-610 South to SH 225 East to access SH 146.

BS 146/SH 99 from Wyoming St. to SH 146 will also be closed beginning at 9:00 a.m. Friday, December 3 through 3:00 p.m. Monday, December 6.

Motorists will detour to SH 146 south to Spur 330 North to IH-10 West to IH-610 South to SH 225 East.

It is recommended that motorists seek an alternate route during the time of these closures.

Be sure to visit Houston TranStar  for a complete list of closures associated with this project. For more information on this work and scheduled lane closures in the Houston District contact Deidrea George at (713) 802-5072.

All closures are subject to change due to inclement weather. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

You just read:

Traffic Alert: Major Weekend Closure of SH 146

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.