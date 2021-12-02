Delaware Natural Resources Police Arrest Individual for Drug and Firearms Related Charges

After investigation into an allegedly illegal taken deer case that occurred during the November firearm deer hunting season, Delaware Natural Resources Police arrested an individual for possession of firearms by a person prohibited.

On Nov. 29, Clinton B. Courtney, 68, of Little Creek was charged with 12 counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of fentanyl.

Numerous search warrants were obtained for Courtney’s residence, resulting in the seizure of 12 firearms, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the arrest, Courtney was issued a $49,500 unsecured bond and committed to the Sussex Violation of Probation Center for violating his probation. Courtney has a preliminary hearing scheduled in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas. Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a jury trial at which the State bears the burden of proving each charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

