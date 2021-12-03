Submit Release
Mark Kress, CFA® joins Park City, Utah’s Best Investment Firm, Alpha Wealth Funds

Mark Kress has joined Alpha Wealth Funds as a subadvisor to the Alpha Diversified Fund. Mark manages portfolios of hedge funds for Family Offices.

I have spent the last 8 years conducting due diligence on some of the most talented money managers in the country on the behalf of a select group of family offices”
— Mark Kress
SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha Wealth Funds is pleased to announce that Mark Kress has joined Alpha Wealth Funds as a sub-advisor to the Alpha Diversified Fund. Alpha Diversified Fund is planning a 1st quarter 2022 launch. Mark resides in the San Francisco Bay Area and manages portfolios of hedge funds for Family Offices.

According to Mark, “The high-net-worth community has limited exposure to hedge funds due to high minimums and the burden of due diligence on individual strategies. I know this,” he added, “as I have spent the last 8 years conducting due diligence on some of the most talented money managers in the country on the behalf of a select group of family offices.”

Mark brings decades of portfolio and risk management experience to manage asset allocation and hedge fund portfolios for family offices to maximize risk-adjusted returns. He has consulted with both multi and single-family offices on sourcing alternative investments and portfolio management solutions.

From 2001-2011 Mark was a Portfolio and Risk Manager for the global team at Guggenheim Investments where he helped manage $1bn in long/short, market neutral, and long-only equity strategies.

Mark holds a BS in Managerial Economics from the University of California at Davis, an MBA from the University of California at Berkeley Haas School of Business, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst®

A San Francisco native, Mark Kress lives in Orinda, CA with his two teenage boys. They love to spend their time playing sports, enjoying the outdoors, and working together to restore modern classic cars.

Mark can be reached at mkress@alphawealthfunds.com or calling the company office at 435-658-1934 or toll-free at 866-932-7439

Alpha Wealth Funds is an investment advisory firm, based in Park City, Utah. They were recently chosen by readers of the local newspaper, Park Record, as The Best Investment Firm in 2021 by Their website at www.alphawealthfunds.com provides information about their boutique hedge funds, separately managed accounts, financial planning, estate & trust services, private placements, and in-house concierge services for high net worth individuals, families, and businesses. Its flagship fund, The Insiders Fund has been recognized nationally as one of the top-performing long-short equity funds in the country. Since 2010 they have been shredding the S&P 500 and the finest snow on earth.

