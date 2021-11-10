Jenny Bober joins Park City’s Best Investment Firm, Alpha Wealth Funds
Approximately $30 trillion in wealth is set to change hands in the next decade and women are poised to inherit a sizable share of it.
I’ve seen it first hand too, all else being equal, a great many women just prefer to do business with other women.”SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha Wealth Funds is pleased to announce that Jenny Bober has joined Alpha Wealth Funds as a registered investment advisor. Jenny is a Park City native and most recently was licensed with Fidelity Investments.
Founder of Alpha Wealth Funds and portfolio manager of the Insiders Fund, Harvey Sax said. “It’s about time we hired a female investment advisor. Why did it take us so long? Everyone knows that it's a very competitive market for talent and it certainly wasn’t for lack of trying. We’ve been recruiting female investment advisors all over the country and finally, we got lucky right in our own backyard.
It probably helped that we were recently voted as the Best Investment Firm in Park City by readers of the Park Record,” Chase Thomas, co-owner of the firm added. “I’m sure Jenny had a lot of opportunities to choose from, '' Chase said.
According to McKinsey & Co, a great wealth transfer is coming, passed down from the baby boomer generation, and women may emerge as the biggest beneficiaries. Approximately $30 trillion in wealth is set to change hands in the next decade and women are poised to inherit a sizable share.
“I’ve seen it first hand too, all else being equal, a great many women just prefer to do business with other women,” Jenny said. “Harvey and Chase are absolute titans in their industry with a wealth of knowledge and experience. I am excited and honored to join up with the “Best of Park City,”
Jenny began her career at 16 as an accounting clerk and quickly realized her love and talent for working with numbers. Jenny transitioned into the Financial Industry in 2015 when she accepted a position at Fidelity Investments. Tapping into her love of people and puzzles, she was able to fulfill her deep desire to help others in a way she was unable to in the accounting industry. Jenny excelled in sales and financial planning and was ready to take the next leap in her career in 2021 when she moved to Alpha Wealth Funds as a Financial Advisor, bringing her 20+ years of experience to the firm.
She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and is currently working toward her Certified Financial Planning credentials. A Park City native, Jenny Bober recently moved to Brigham City with her husband and three beautiful children, ages 15, 13, and 4. They love to spend their time traveling, enjoying the outdoors, and playing board games as a family. According to Jenny, there is no place on earth better than the beach, and she and her husband look forward to spending their golden years with their toes in the sand.
Jenny can be reached at jbober@alphawealthfunds.com or calling the company office at 435-658-1934 or toll-free at 866-932-7439
Alpha Wealth Funds is an investment advisory firm, based in Park City, Utah. They were recently chosen by readers of the local newspaper, Park Record, as The Best Investment Firm in 2021 by Their website at www.alphawealthfunds.com provides information about their boutique hedge funds, separately managed accounts, financial planning, estate & trust services, private placements, and in-house concierge services for high net worth individuals, families, and businesses. Its flagship fund, The Insiders Fund has been recognized nationally as one of the top-performing long-short equity funds in the country. Since 2010 they have been shredding the S&P 500 and the finest snow on earth.
