IDNR hosting mentored deer hunting opportunity at Kickapoo State Recreation Area in Vermilion County

OAKWOOD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will again host a mentored archery deer hunting opportunity for adults and youth at Kickapoo State Recreation Area Dec. 21, 2021, through Jan. 9, 2022.

Participating hunters will be provided access to sections of the recreation area otherwise closed to archery deer hunting. Adult and youth hunters with less than three years of deer hunting experience and who have not been successfully drawn in the mentored deer hunt program previously – which will be verified by IDNR license records – may apply.

Hunters drawn in the lottery will be assigned a hunting location and allowed to hunt Tuesday through Sunday within an assigned week. IDNR will determine hunt locations, which will be filled equally with adult and youth hunters.

Hunters will be limited to taking one deer and must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult mentor who can assist and advise them during the hunt. All accompanying mentors must be 21 years of age or older and must have a current Illinois hunting license. Hunters must provide their own mentor and equipment (ground blinds will be provided).

To apply, fill out the online application at this link:  https://illinoisaces.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3wJHEVt5w1MWTf8

Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 9, 2021.

12/2/2021

