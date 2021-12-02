Jill Krutick Fine Art Gallery Opens Two Exhibitions in Partnership with SHIM Art Network on December 4th
Featuring 25 photographers from the Bushwick Community Darkroom and 9 MFA artists from Université du Québec à Montréal Thesis Exhibition
I am delighted to be hosting two groups on behalf of SHIM Art Network to showcase talented artists from around the world, expand our artist network and give back to the artist community.”MAMARONECK, NEW YORK, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jill Krutick Fine Art Gallery is delighted to announce the opening of two exhibitions on December 4, 2021 in partnership with SHIM Art Network. The gallery will be featuring 25 photographers from the Bushwick Community Darkroom (@bushwickdkrm) curated by Lucia Rollow (@lucia.rollow), and 9 MFA artists from Université du Québec à Montréal Thesis Exhibition (@uqam). The opening reception for the exhibition will be held December 4, 2021 from 1-4 P.M. and the show will be on view at Jill Krutick Fine Art Gallery, located at 425 Mount Pleasant Ave. Mamaroneck, NY 10543 until January 8th. An online exhibition of the work is available on Artsy.net.
An Instagram Auction will be hosted by @jillkrutickfineartgallery from January 3-6 for the Bushwick Community Darkroom photos. Eligible images are on view on the gallery’s Instagram page and bidding can be placed in the comments for the individual image. Opening bids are designated in the caption for image. For more information, visit the gallery’s Instagram page @jillkrutickfineartgallery.
Bushwick Community Darkroom Exhibition
The Bushwick Community Darkroom is proud to be presenting its first in-person exhibition at Jill Krutick Fine Art Gallery. Over the past 2 years the pandemic has made access to photographic facilities difficult for artists interested in traditional darkroom procedures. The exhibition is focused on works by artists devoted to the craft of producing their own images. These are not digitized images made by a machine, but instead laboriously produced fine art prints. The Bushwick Community Darkroom, located at 110 Troutman Street, Brooklyn, New York 11206, is a place for all who love the process of making photographic prints from negatives.
Lucia Rollow, founder/director of the Bushwick Community Darkroom says, “This event is a celebration of the perseverance and creativity of artists. It is also an invitation to welcome all those interested in the practice of photography to learn how to become a part of this growing community.”
Lucia Rollow added, “Providing opportunities for exhibition has been a core element of our model since day 1, and we are thrilled to be expanding offsite exhibitions with Jill Krutick Fine Art Gallery in winter 2021.”
UQÀM MFA
The UQAM MFA Thesis Exhibition is a presentation of recent artworks by nine artists who graduated from the Université du Québec à Montréal School of Visual and Media Arts Master's Degree program: Delphine Kim Thériault de Carufel, Caroline Pierret, Andrea Calderon, Morgane Clément Gagnon, Samuelle Rousseau Lamontagne, Raphaëlle Groulx Julien, Élyse Brodeur Magna, Suzanne Vié Landry and Gopesa Paquette. This exhibition was previously on view August 11 - 21, 2021 at the Atlantic Gallery in New York City.
Co-founder of SHIM Art Network, Peter Hopkins, said “These events highlight the ways @shimartnetwork has created new possibilities for both digital and analog hosting of high-quality art often overlooked by traditional galleries.”
Please contact Jill Krutick at (914) 522-0420 or at jsk@jillkrutickfineart.com if you have any questions about the exhibition.
About Jill Krutick Fine Art
Jill Krutick Fine Art is a working artist studio and fine art gallery conveniently located in Mamaroneck, NY. Run by gallerist and fine artist Jill Krutick, the gallery showcases both emerging and established artists. Opened in 2018 as a gallery-styled artist studio, the modern space now also features highly curated group artist exhibitions. For more information, visit jillkrutickfineart.com or @jillkrutickfineart and @jillkrutickfineartgallery on Instagram.
About SHIM Art Network and Peter Hopkins
Peter Hopkins co-founded the SHIM Art Network in 2015, the world’s first integrated artist network. SHIM Art Network is an arts exhibition service company that fills the gaps in the art world, providing essential digital and analog infrastructure and resources to artists, curators, galleries, universities, and other organizations through our Exhibitor Groups. Via membership in a SHIM Exhibitor Group, artists can access durable and sustainable online visibility via SHIM’s platform on Artsy.net and invitations from their Exhibitor Group to show their work in analog exhibitions hosted by SHIM in partnership with galleries, pop-up spaces, and art fairs around the world. For more information, visit shhhim.com or @shimartnetwork on Instagram.
About Bushwick Community Darkroom
The Bushwick Community Darkroom (BCD), founded by Lucia Rollow in 2011, is a community of hundreds of film lovers from around the world. Since its inception, BCD has been dedicated to preserving the accessibility of analog resources. Over the last decade, it has grown from a closet in a basement to a 4,000-square-foot warehouse. BCD offers 24/7 access to darkrooms, as well as color and black-and-white film processing, education programs, and gallery shows. For more information, visit bushwickcommunitydarkroom.com or @bushwickdkrm on Instagram.
Jill Krutick
Jill Krutick Fine Art
+1 914-522-0420
jsk@jillkrutickfineart.com
