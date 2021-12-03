New Bitcoin ATM opens in Quakertown, PA for buying and selling cryptocurrencies
Quakertown Food Mart Gas Station hosts Bitcoin ATMQUAKERTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Quakertown, PA. The new machine is in the Quakertown Food Mart Gas Station located at 1610 N Old Bethlehem Pike Quakertown, PA 18951. The Bitcoin ATM is located to the right of the entrance next to the traditional ATM, and allows customers to buys and sell bitcoin (BTC) in a few simple steps.
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers from the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Allentown, Easton, Elizabethtown, Quakertown, Lancaster, and Philidelphia.
The new Bitcoin ATM in Lancaster uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides blockchain solutions too many more with the aim of making the process of buying and selling cryptocurrencies easy and secure.
Quakertown Food Mart Gas Station
Quakertown
1610 N Old Bethlehem Pike Quakertown, PA 18951
Open: 9:30am -10:00pm (Sun: 10am-8pm)
Visit today to sell or buy bitcoin in real time.
