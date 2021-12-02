New Bitcoin ATM opens in Whitehall, PA for buying and selling cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin ATM available at Army & Navy store in Whitehall, PAWHITEHALL , PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippo Kiosks LLC, a Bitcoin ATM company based in Pennsylvania, has deployed a new Bitcoin ATM in Whitehall, PA. The new machine is located in the Army and Navy store located at 1045 Grape St, Whitehall, PA 18052. The Bitcoin ATM is located near the registers, and allows customers to buy and sell bitcoin (BTC) in a few simple steps.
Hippo Kiosks is a veteran-owned Bitcoin ATM company based in Whitehall, PA that serves customers from the Lehigh Valley area. The company has more than a dozen Bitcoin machines in the area, available for customers in Allentown, Easton, Elizabethtown, Quakertown and Philadelphia.
The new Bitcoin ATM in Whitehall uses hardware from ChainBytes, a leader in cryptocurrency ATM hardware and software development.
ChainBytes is a U.S. based company specializing in enterprise solutions for those wanting to set up and operate their own Bitcoin ATM fleets. The company provides blockchain solutions to many more with the aim of making the process of buying and selling cryptocurrencies easy and secure.
Army & Navy Store
Whitehall
1045 Grape St, Whitehall, PA 18052
Open: 9:30am -9:00pm (Sun: 11am-6pm)
Visit today to sell or buy bitcoin in real time.
