For Immediate Release: Dec. 2, 2021

Contact: Mike Kelley, 573-751-2173

Senator Bill White Pre-Files Legislation to Secure and Strengthen the Election Process

Jefferson City — State Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, has pre-filed legislation to improve Missouri’s election integrity and systems, at the request of the secretary of state. After conducting thorough research of the 2020 election, the recommendations outlined in Senate Bill 670 will strengthen several of our current laws and improve the efficacy of our local election authorities.

This proposal would enable the secretary of state to audit voter registration records, prohibit amendments to election laws 26 weeks prior to an election and ensure automatic tabulating equipment is not connected to a network. In addition, the measure would tighten up the regulations surrounding voter registration, local election authorities, paper ballots and electronic voting machines.

“Securing our elections and protecting the rights of voters are vital to the success of the democratic process,” said Sen. White. “I’m honored to work with the secretary of state to ensure our elections are secure, trustworthy and efficient.”

To learn more about Sen. White and his legislation, please visit senate.mo.gov/white.

