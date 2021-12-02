Press Releases

12/02/2021

Governor Lamont Announces President Biden Approves His Request for Addition of New Haven County To Individual Assistance Disaster Declaration Due to Damage From Remnants of Hurricane Ida

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that at his urging, President Joe Biden has approved his request to add New Haven County to the existing FEMA Individual Assistance presidential major disaster declaration due to the damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida in early September.

The portions of the declaration that were approved today include the FEMA Individual Assistance Program for individuals and households in New Haven County, which is an addition to the existing declaration for Fairfield County and New London County, including the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation and the Mohegan Tribal Nation.

Governor Lamont’s request for the FEMA Public Assistance Grant Program is still pending review, as the FEMA joint Preliminary Damage Assessment nears wrapping up.

“This declaration from President Biden will provide much-needed financial assistance to homeowners in the areas in New Haven County that were heavily impacted by the floods caused by this unprecedented storm,” Governor Lamont said. “I thank President Biden and FEMA for their ongoing work with our administration to protect Connecticut from damage caused by severe weather.”

The FEMA Individual Assistance Program makes homeowners in those approved counties and tribal nations eligible for federal reimbursements related to the costs of uninsured damage to their housing and personal property. FEMA is working with the Lamont administration and municipalities in New Haven County to open one or more disaster recovery centers in that county, and an announcement is forthcoming.

Homeowners in New Haven County who have damage to their homes and personal property from the remnants of Hurricane Ida should apply to FEMA for assistance by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or at www.disasterassistance.gov or via the FEMA app.