Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation Hires New Director of Foundation Development
Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation recently hired Mary Anne Thomas as Director of Foundation Development.JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation recently hired Mary Anne Thomas as Director of Foundation Development. In her new position, Thomas will oversee multi-leveled support for the Foundation by identifying and stewarding donors primarily in St. Johns County.
Thomas joins Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation after a tenure as regional philanthropy officer for the American Red Cross. In this role, she supported philanthropy efforts for disaster relief and biomedical services, while also aiding our armed forces.
Although she did not grow up in Jacksonville, Thomas was born at St. Vincent’s hospital in Riverside alongside her siblings. After relocating to St. John’s County in 1996, Thomas worked as the executive director of the Ponte Vedra YMCA for 14 years. There, she worked to uplift the community by bolstering health and wellness programs – work that instilled in her the passion of ensuring all children have access to a safe and healthy environment where they are able to thrive.
Virginia Hall, President and Chief Development Officer at Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation, said Thomas’s breadth of holistic experience in nonprofit management and genuine care for her community made her a natural fit for the role.
“Mary Anne has unmatched dedication and compassion for our community and has the professional experience to back it up,” Hall said. “Our entire team is thrilled to have her on board, and we’re ready to see how Mary Anne will help extend our positive impact within the First Coast community.”
Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation operates several key community outreach programs in Northeast Florida, all of which are designed to support the advanced medical treatment offered in Ascension St. Vincent’s healthcare facilities and to help care for individuals and families who are impoverished and underinsured. For more information, visit GiveStVincents.org.
Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation is a not-for-profit, philanthropic organization established in 1982 that provides quality, compassionate healthcare to the community’s most vulnerable. The Foundation provides financial assistance to support the mission of the century-old Ascension St. Vincent’s based in Jacksonville, Fla., and operates a variety of programs aimed at enhancing the current and future healthcare needs in its five-county service area. For more information, visit GiveStVincents.org.
