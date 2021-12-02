ROCK-AND-SOUL MEETS SOUTHERN ROCK AT BROTHERS 2 BROTHERS LIVE CONCERT EVENT AT SARASOTA (FL) FAIRGROUNDS

Tickets Now on Sale for Brothers Again / South City Brothers Celebrating the Music of The Allman Brothers Band and The Doobie Brothers

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endless River Productions (ERP), recognized for its commitment to creating artistically authentic productions featuring music from some of the industry’s most influential and iconic bands, is kicking off its new outdoor Park & Rock series, pairing two of its best – South City Brothers: A Doobie Brothers Celebration and Brothers Again: A Celebration of the Music of The Allman Brothers – for a one-night-only, double bill performance at 6:00pm on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Sarasota (Florida) Fairgrounds.

In collaboration with MusicWorks, presenters of live entertainment and classic folk and rock music events, and Downstage Entertainment, a talent booking and representation company, ERP’s Park & Rock: Brothers 2 Brothers is a must-see concert event that will take classic rock fans back in time to when The Doobie Brothers and The Allman Brothers Band enjoyed chart-topping success.

Park & Rock attendees will enjoy a three-hour performance (plus 30-minute intermission) that opens with South City Brothers performing hits from The Doobie Brothers songbook in the band’s inimitable style with plenty of musical layers, acoustic instrumentation, and sweet three-part harmonies. With tunes such as South City Midnight Lady, Take Me in Your Arms, China Grove, Minute by Minute, Depending on You, Long Train Running, Jesus is Just Alright, Takin’ It to the Streets, Black Water, What a Food Believes, and Listen to the Music, South City Brothers honors The Doobie Brothers’ unique sound and musical complexity to create a live concert experience any Doobie Brothers fan is sure to appreciate.

Closing out the night is Brothers Again, which has received rave reviews following recent performances in St. Petersburg and Jacksonville, Florida where The Allman Brothers Band has a stronghold of discerning fans. Described as “awesome”, “amazing” and “done to perfection”, the seven members of Brothers Again are an elite group of musicians that give audiences a hard-driving performance that combines rock, blues, jazz and Texas Swing and features all the top hits from The Allman Brothers Band’s extensive catalog including One Way Out, Blue Sky, Ramblin’ Man, Whippin’ Post, Revival, Dreams, Statesboro Blues, Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More and Midnight Rider.

Tickets are $75 for VIP experience (includes chair and front-of-stage seating, dedicated food and drink area, and dedicated bathroom area); and $25 for general admission seating (bring your own blanket or lawn chair). Tickets are rain or shine and are on sale now via Eventbrite. Gates open at 4:00pm. Food and beverage concessions will also be available on site. Ticket price includes parking. Refer to ticket listing for terms and conditions.

About Endless River Productions

Endless River Productions’ (ERP) mission and motto, INTEGRITY THROUGH MUSIC, is realized through its commitment to bringing music-loving audiences top quality, authentically performed, live concert experiences. With a team of more than 30 musicians and creatives from among the most talented and respected artists in the industry, ERP’s portfolio of bands includes: The FLOYD Experience; Do It Again: The Music of Steely Dan; Brothers Again: A Celebration of the Music of The Allman Brothers; South City Brothers: A Doobie Brothers Celebration: and 3DN: Three Dog Night Experience. Each band is unique in their approach to both the music itself and the live concert experience, with the goal of staying as ‘true’ as possible to the original recordings and on-stage performances. www.endlessriverproductions.com

About MusicWorks

As presenters of live entertainment events throughout Florida for more than twenty years, MusicWorks produces and promotes shows connecting classic folk and rock artists with audiences that appreciate the music of the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. Driven by the power of the live entertainment experience, MusicWorks taps its relationships throughout the entertainment industry with artists, talent agencies, managers, and venues to create moments where the music and the memories are all that matters. MusicWorks also believe that music should do more than entertain, it should make a difference. www.musicworksconcerts.com

About Downstage Entertainment

Downstage Entertainment is a talent booking, talent representation, and arts programming company based in New York that provides the highest quality talent to theaters, performing arts centers, casinos, fairs, festivals, corporate and private event buyers throughout the United States and internationally. visit https://www.downstageent.com/