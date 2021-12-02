FairFuelUK Demands Government Investigate Fuel Supply Chain
EINPresswire.com/ -- How long is the Government to allow chronic rogue pump pricing to go unchecked?
• How long is the Government to continue to allow unchecked profiteering by the fuel supply chain?
• Since November 2019 petrol fuel supply chain profits have increased by 132% with diesel margins up 157%.
• In just one month to date wholesale petrol cost is down 7% but pump prices are up 4% with profits rising 78%.
• In just one month to date wholesale diesel cost is down 5% but pump prices are up 3% with profits rising 45%.
• Pump prices must drop 6 pence in the next week to get close to any kind of fairness when filling up
• FairFuelUK calls for a CMA investigation along the lines of what Joe Biden has called for in the US
• FairFuelUK and the APPG for Fair Fuel for Motorists and Hauliers calls for the long asked for 'PumpWatch'? An Independent Pump Price Monitoring Body to protect Consumers.
Howard Cox, FairFuelUK Founder said: "FairFuelUK has led the way calling for needless high prices at the pumps to be investigated thoroughly. The CMA 2013 enquiry we instigated ended in a whitewash result. The economy, hauliers, small business and UK's already highly taxed drivers are being fleeced relentlessly and without scrutiny by oil companies and wholesalers. The other winner is of course, the Treasury wallowing in billions of VAT from the current windfall high pump prices. The pump pricing process remains opaque, unfair and a closely guarded secret in the fuel supply chain. It's time for 37m drivers to have some sort of consumer price protection and transparency for such a vital resource. A new watchdog that is just as vital as the ones for electricity, gas, water and telecoms."
Robert Halfon MP, Tweet quote:
• Despite a 5.6p fall in wholesale diesel and unleaded costs last week, prices at the pumps continue to rise to record levels. I’ve worked with @HowardCCox @FairFuelUK to call for a Pump Watch Regulator, which would ensure prices at the pumps remain fair https://twitter.com/halfon4harlowMP/status/1463818322454188040?s=20
• Biden blames gas station fraud: Rising Gas Prices? Biden Blames Gas Station Fraud - Liberty Nation
• PumpWatch first called for in 2018: PumpWatch (fairfueluk.com)
Background: Since 2011 the APPG for Fair Fuel for UK Motorists and UK Hauliers has examined major issues that impact on UK drivers. Along with FairFuelUK, it has been a major influencer on keeping Fuel Duty frozen since 2011. As well as fuel taxation, other issues addressed by the APPG that impact on drivers, have included congestion charges, ULEZ/CAZs, parking costs, roads investment, unfair treatment for fossil fuelled vehicle owners, solutions to lower emissions, cleaner fuel incentives, alternative technology options and transparent pricing at the fuel pumps with a continual call for PumpWatch. With the expected decline in Fuel Duty revenue, the APPG will also formulate a long-term approach to the future of road taxation and a positive transport strategy for all road users. https://fairfueluk.com
Since 2010 FairFuelUK has saved drivers over £110bn in planned tax hikes in duty and VAT through constructive and objective campaigning. Had FairFuelUK not campaigned to scrap the fuel duty escalator, fuel tax today would be 90p/lt rather than 57.95p/lt. Today we would be paying £1.80+ per litre at the pumps had FairFuelUK not fought for the World's highest taxed drivers. Because of the Campaign, inflation is down 6.7% and £24bn has been put back into consumer spending each and every year since 2011.
FairFuelUK is a public affairs team with no shareholders to satisfy, just an award-winning campaign representing the real concerns of hard-working motorists, families, small businesses, commercial drivers and hauliers across the UK. Decades of fiscal exploitation by successive Governments with little in return, warrants the need for FairFuelUK.
For 10 years, this award winning campaign has been backed by the RHA, Logistics UK, other respected organisations, 1.7m supporters and 146 MPs) . FairFuelUK is fronted by the Campaign's Founder Howard Cox. Funding is through support from key founding backers the FTA (Logistics UK), RHA and regular donations from supporters. Previous backers have included the RAC, Association of Pallet Networks, UKLPG and others.
Howard Cox
Howard Cox
FairFuelUK Founder
+44 7515 421611
howard@fairfueluk.com