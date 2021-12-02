Wyoming celebrates “Wreaths Across America” program

The public is invited to attend a ceremony for Wyoming’s state remembrance wreath on Monday, Dec. 13, at the Wyoming State Capitol. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. The ceremony is part of the “Wreaths Across America” program that honors all veterans and active military members during the holidays.

The Wyoming Veterans Commission will host the ceremony. Featured speakers will be Governor of Wyoming Mark Gordon and the adjutant general of the Wyoming National Guard, Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter.

The tradition of donated wreaths began in 1992 in Harrington, Maine when the Worcester Wreath Company donated their surplus wreaths to decorate the graves at Arlington National Cemetery. In 2020, approximately 1.7 million veterans wreaths were placed by volunteers on headstones at 2,557 participating locations around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for our freedoms.

This year, as in past years, wreaths will be donated for a special ceremony to each State Capitol, with a 38-inch ceremonial wreath for our Nation’s Capitol. Every wreath is made specially and donated by the Worcester Wreath Company in Maine.

This annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of “Remember. Honor. Teach.” Their mission is to ensure that the memory of those who served and are serving our country endures. The remembrance wreath will remain at the Capitol rotunda throughout the holiday season.

For more information about the ceremony, contact the Wyoming Veterans Commission at (307) 777-8152.

National Wreaths Across America Day is on Dec. 18. To learn more about the national efforts, go to www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.