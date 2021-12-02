Nebraska DMV Reminds Customers to Be Aware of Scams

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding Nebraskans to be aware of potential scams.

Many types of phone calls and text messages claim to be from the DMV but are not legitimate. These messages will often claim to be offering money through a tax credit or refund. These promises of money are attempts by thieves to steal personal information.

“Unfortunately, there are people targeting our customers by posing as the DMV,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska DMV. “Scam phone calls and text messages are sadly becoming more common. We advise our customers to stay vigilant and not give out their personal information to an untrusted source.”

Scam text messages often include links to suspicious websites. Anyone who receives a suspicious text message with a link should not click those links or give those websites any information. These scam attempts often have odd grammar, punctuation, and sentence structure that can be spotted, as well.

The Nebraska DMV can contact some customers through text message, but only if those customers opt into text notifications. Otherwise, the Nebraska DMV will never send unsolicited messages to anyone.

The following is an example of a scam text spotted in Nebraska: