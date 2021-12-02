Smithers Enters the Illinois Cannabis Testing Market with the Acquisition of Origo Labs
EINPresswire.com/ -- Smithers, a leading provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Origo Labs. This acquisition represents Smithers entry into the Illinois cannabis testing market. Smithers looks forward to bringing its client commitment of delivering accurate data, on time with high touch to all operators, cultivators, and processors.
With over 95 years of testing, inspection, certification, and compliance experience, Smithers brings scientific insights and operational excellence to this regulated market.
“Smithers is excited about entering the Illinois testing market for cannabis products,” states Michael Hochschwender, Chief Executive Officer, Smithers. “We are committed to building relationships and delivering excellent science and service,” Hochschwender continues.
Origo Labs, a Smithers company, is focused on providing analytical and microbiology testing services to cultivators, manufacturers, and retailers in Illinois. Ron Biever has been appointed as Vice President and effective immediately assumes interim leadership of both the Origo as well as the Wareham cannabis testing operations. He brings 35 years of leadership and operations experience from the Smithers Environmental Risk Sciences Division where he recently served as the Vice President of North America.
“We are excited about the new team members joining us through the acquisition of Origo Labs and look forward to supporting their development as well as making them part of the Smithers family,” comments Ron Biever. “Smithers is committed to continually investing in the training and equipment. We believe in responsible growth,” Biever states.
For more information about Smithers, please visit https://www.smithers.com/
About Smithers:
Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Smithers is a multinational provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services. With laboratories and operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, Smithers supports customers in the transportation, life science, packaging, materials, components, consumer, dry commodities, and energy industries. Smithers delivers accurate data, on time, with high touch, by integrating science, technology, and business expertise, so customers can innovate with confidence.
