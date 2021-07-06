Smithers Acquires Ssp
Smithers is pleased to announce its entrance into the dry commodities testing, analysis, inspection, and supervision market with the acquisition of Ssp.AKRON, OHIO, USA, July 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smithers, a leading provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Ssp. This acquisition enables Smithers to enter the dry commodities testing, analysis, inspection, and supervision market. The acquisition includes all Ssp operations, including offices and laboratories at the headquarters in the Netherlands and Ssp Italy. Ssp is a highly respected and well-known service provider with a global network and an abundance of experience in solid fuels, metals, and minerals.
Ssp services include, but are not limited to, loading and discharge supervision, weight / tallying control, sampling, sample preparation and laboratory testing and trade verification.
Michael Hochschwender, Chief Executive Officer, Smithers believes, “Ssp is an exciting addition to Smithers because we share a steadfast commitment to a client-first culture. We believe the Ssp culture of building trusted relationships is consistent with Smithers goal of helping our clients bring great products to market by delivering accurate data, on time, with high touch.”
Rav Lally is appointed as Group President to oversee the strategic direction and commented, “Smithers has an excellent reputation for providing testing, inspection and compliance services across a number of different markets. The acquisition of Ssp offers Smithers an opportunity to draw on that experience whilst expanding into an exciting new service line.”
Dennis van der Burgh, Managing Director, and a management team with decades of collective expertise and experience will continue to lead Ssp for this new Smithers company. Van der Burgh comments, “we are excited about this new chapter for Ssp. As a Smithers company, we will be able to maintain our ability to service clients in the flexible manner with quick turnaround times and 24/7 availability. He adds, “Ssp has built a strong client base in Europe and we hope this acquisition can facilitate the expansion of our geographic footprint into North America and Asia Pacific regions.”
For more information about Smithers, please visit https://www.smithers.com/
About Smithers:
Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Smithers is a multinational provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services. With laboratories and operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, Smithers supports customers in the transportation, life science, packaging, materials, components, consumer, and energy industries. Smithers delivers accurate data, on time, with high touch, by integrating science, technology, and business expertise, so customers can innovate with confidence.
