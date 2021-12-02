Polaris Genomics Hires Emerging STEM Leader Helen Ashdown as Head Bioinformatician
Maryland-based biotech company is growing as it increases research capabilities & products focused on precision diagnostics, health & wellness
Polaris Genomics is a woman-, Black-, & veteran-led powerhouse aiming their passion for public health & medical research toward illuminating precision innovation for the benefit of the greater good.
— Polaris Genomics CEO Charles Cathlin
As Polaris Genomics grows its research capabilities and suite of products focused on precision diagnostics, health, and wellness, the Maryland-based biotech is pleased to announce the recent hire of Head Bioinformatician Helen Ashdown to lead bioinformatics projects under the direction of Chief Medical Officer Dr Anne Naclerio at the Polaris Endeavor Lab in nearby Manassas, Va.
Helen recently earned her MS in bioinformatics from Georgetown University. Originally from Ohio, she graduated with a BS in neuroscience from the University of Cincinnati in 2018.
Well aligned with the team at Polaris Genomics, Helen also cites service to others as being an integral part of her life; she has served as a physics and calculus tutor, and has also volunteered at the SPCA. When she’s not coding or volunteering, Helen is a classically trained pianist and an equestrian who adores riding and tending to her horses.
ABOUT POLARIS GENOMICS
Polaris Genomics is a woman-, Black-, and veteran-led business powerhouse comprising respected thought leaders who aim their passion for public health & medical research toward illuminating precision innovation for the benefit of the greater good.
PRODUCTS & SERVICES
Precision diagnostics and Covid-19 Testing are in this company’s DNA, but Polaris is also well versed in immunology and virology, and fluent in leveraging the power of genomics and machine learning. Thanks to emerging STEM professionals like Helen Ashdown, our nimble Endeavor Lab offers a variety of testing or assay processing capabilities, ushering a more in-depth understanding of neuropsychiatric conditions, and enabling the development of—and access to—precision diagnostics, health, and wellness. Some products include:
- TruGen-1 is a 1003-gene panel that supports genomic research across a spectrum of neuropsychiatric conditions.
- The PTS-ID genomics test provides objective information to help clinicians confidently and quickly assess patients with cortisol dysregulation associated with PTSD.
- The TruNorth Platform provides comprehensive utilization of integrated data sources to create a complete picture of patient health and PTSD risk.
Learn more about Polaris and its team at PolarisGenomics.com, sign up for their Newsletter & stay connected at @PolarisGenomics.
Jen Williams
Polaris Genomics
+1 802-355-5072
