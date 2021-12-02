LeadAngel releases real-time API based B2B Router with Account Matching
With LeadAngel’s API based B2B lead routing, businesses can engage in real-time lead routing and scheduling, with utmost efficiency and accuracy.SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LeadAngel announces the release of its real-time, API based B2B router, where leads can be routed by invoking an API call on various factors such as pipeline stages, sales territory, lead to account matching, target account list in CRM or outside CRM.
Tech savvy B2B Enterprises are increasing adopting technology for sales and marketing. As Marketing Automation and CRM tools continue to improve, so are marketing and sales business strategies. There has been a very visible shift from batch and blast marketing to more targeted, context based marketing and sales.
LeadAngel’s API based routing works with various CRM and Marketing Automation systems such as Salesforce, Marketo & Pardot. With real time routing, customers can now route lead in real time, as soon as prospect submits the contact-us form, and show the relevant sales person’s calendar for immediate meeting booking/scheduling.
LeadAngel’s API based routing can integrates with any 3rd party forms and CRM. It acts as liaison between these two systems to help create real time routing (including account based routing) such as
1. Round Robin Lead Assignment
2. Account Ownership based routing
3. Named or strategic account based routing
4. Historical Assignment and Affinity based routing.
Things like ability to route prospect, and provide them tools to setup a meeting could have huge impact on company’s growth and topline.
About LeadAngel: LeadAngel is a Sunnyvale, a CA-based company offering services in Lead Routing, Marketing Segmentation, and Lead to account matching. We use a set of complex rules, dictionary and machine learning to deliver business results. Our products are integrated with major marketing automation systems and CRM, as well as designed to work standalone using web services for custom use cases. We offer free demos of our premium product as well as 15 day free trials. Please reach out to sales@leadangel.com with any questions. Check out official website of LeadAngel for more information.
