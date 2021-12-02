The Jazz Sanctuary Wraps Up 10th Anniversary Year with Two December Holiday Live Performances in Suburban Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philadelphia’s most innovative music organization bringing live jazz music to performing arts and events spaces throughout the Greater Philadelphia region, The Jazz Sanctuary, wraps up their 10th anniversary year with two December live performances – in Sellersville and West Chester – and continues their annual Donation Matching campaign through January.
Upcoming live concerts by the musicians from The Jazz Sanctuary include a performance on the evening of Tuesday, December 7th during the Sellersville Borough Winter Fest at St. Agnes Church (445 North Main Street, Sellersville, PA) from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A Jazz Sanctuary trio of Stephen Kleinman (guitarist), Grant McAvoy (drums) and Alan Segal (bass) will perform.
Also, on Saturday, December 11th, a trio of musicians from The Jazz Sanctuary will be performing at the ReStart: Christmas Luncheon at Living Faith Church (910 S. High Street, West Chester, PA). A Jazz Sanctuary trio of Kurt Martin (piano), Grant McAvoy (drums) and Alan Segal (bass) will perform.
On the schedule for 2022 already is a performance slated for Friday, January 27th at Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’) Episcopal Church in Philadelphia.
Additional performance dates for The Jazz Sanctuary are pending.
The Jazz Sanctuary follows all current CDC, state, and local guidelines for COVID-19 compliance. Attendance at the upcoming events is limited, with requirements to attend including:
• Proof of vaccination.
• If you are not vaccinated, please wear a mask.
• If you are vaccinated and do not have proof, please wear a mask.
Please email ReserveJazzandJoe@gmail.com with your request to attend a specific event. Please include your name and the event location in your e-mail.
For further information, to purchase tickets or make reservations for all upcoming Jazz Sanctuary events, visit their website at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/schedule-of-events-updated-weekly/.
Donations to support the mission of The Jazz Sanctuary continue to be vital to the growth of the organization as they enter their second decade, and the organization will match all donations made in December and January. The Jazz Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that brings jazz music free of charge to charitable organizations, community centers, and houses of worship, among others. Since its founding in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary has brought more than 600 live performances to people throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs. In addition, the organization brings their music to healthcare facilities, including regular performances for the Council on Brain Injury and others in the region.
Charitable events in the five-county area have served organizations such as Friendship Circle, Cradle of Hope, Ronald McDonald House, Interfaith Hospital Center of the Main Line and Council on Brain Injury and Re-Med golf outing and therapy sessions.
Funding for The Jazz Sanctuary comes from individual donors as well as sponsors, including CBIZ, Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, The Big Event, Zled Lighting, LPL Financial, Quantum Think, C&N Bank and DMG Global.
Interested donors or sponsors, as well as local townships, houses of worship, or other public venues interested in participating in, or hosting The Jazz Sanctuary live events, are encouraged to contact Alan Segal directly, either by phone at (215) 208-7314 or by e-mail at music@thejazzsanctuary.com. Additional information is available at http://www.thejazzsanctuary.com.
