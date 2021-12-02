Baker-Polito Administration Announces $1.1 Million MassWorks Award for Millbury 

MILLBURY — Today, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito was joined by state and local officials to announce a $1,147,000 MassWorks Infrastructure Program grant to the town of Millbury for public realm improvements along a key segment of Elm Street in downtown Millbury. The grant will fund improvements consisting of intersection upgrades, pedestrian plazas, ADA-compliant sidewalks, streetlights, trees, and parking enhancements. The improvements are expected to leverage over $17 million in private investment, including a 59-unit, multi-family housing development. “We are pleased to partner with Millbury to support significant upgrades to public infrastructure that will have transformative effects along the Elm Street corridor,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Through the MassWorks program, our Administration can continue supporting locally driven plans that unlock new opportunities for economic development and more housing.” “Millbury’s MassWorks award will directly support important improvements that will make Elm Street safer and function more efficiently for all modes of transportation,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “In addition, this investment will open the door to significant private investment, including new, needed housing and I congratulate the town on their future success.” MassWorks is a competitive program that offers cities and towns flexible capital funding to support and accelerate housing production and job growth. MassWorks is part of the Community One Stop for Growth platform, a single application portal and collaborative review process of grant programs launched in January 2021 that make targeted investments based on a development continuum. Including this year’s round, the Baker-Polito Administration has awarded 326 MassWorks grants to 181 communities and has invested over $608 million in public infrastructure projects throughout the Commonwealth. These grants have directly supported the creation of 21,000 new housing units and tens of thousands of new construction and permanent jobs, while also leveraging over $13 billion in private investment.

Including MassWorks grants, the Community One Stop awarded $88 million to 196 projects in 122 communities across the Commonwealth in its first year. Of the 196 projects awarded, nearly one-third were located in a rural or small town, half were located in a Housing Choice Community, and one-third were located in a Gateway City. “We created the One Stop to offer access to a wide variety of programs through a single, streamlined process that ensures that valuable funds can be directed more effectively, to more communities, in less time,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy. “The One Stop gives communities the opportunity to work collaboratively with us, to pursue multiple projects simultaneously and to meet their economic development goals. Millbury has demonstrated how communities can be creative with grant funding to maximize the impact of their investments in public infrastructure. While the first year of the One Stop has shown tremendous promise, the demand for our programs demonstrates that we can do more.”

The full list of this year’s MassWorks grant recipients can be found here. “Millbury is proud to be a recipient of this MassWorks grant, which will allow us to continue the revitalization of our downtown,” said Millbury Town Manager Sean Hendricks. “The funds will allow us to continue implementing our vision of a walkable, accessible-for-all downtown area that will be a destination for residents, businesses, and visitors. Millbury is grateful for all of the support we've received from the executive and legislative branches, state agencies, and local officials, and we hope to be a model of how small towns can use these vital funds to enhance the quality of life for all who visit or call Millbury home.” "So much of what happens in Millbury occurs on or near Elm Street, especially when it pertains to local businesses and key town operations," said Senator Michael Moore. "This announcement is a perfect example, as we gather here today at the Asa Waters Mansion, we can see firsthand the real impact that this MassWorks grant funding will have on the town of Millbury. We are very grateful for the opportunity to improve this section of town to make it more accessible to all residents.” “I appreciate the Baker-Polito administration for their acknowledgment of this worthy project in Millbury by awarding this grant of $1,147,000,” said Representative Paul Frost. “I congratulate the town officials on their efforts to make improvements and upgrades along Elm Street and the center of town, making it even more of a valuable asset to the community.“

“At Elite Home Builders, we look forward to continuing to work with Millbury town officials, adding amenities to enhance the town of Millbury,” said Steven Venincasa, Principal at Elite Home Builders. “We all have the same goal, to make improvements to the Town that benefit the Community."

###