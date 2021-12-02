Air Quality permits under review for Dec. 2

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Construction Permits DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/ airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Lee County Iowa Fertilizer Company – 3550 180th St., Wever Project No. 21-368, Modification of the permit for haul roads. This project was to modify the frequency for silt testing. The public comment period ends Jan. 5.

Scott County Continental Cement Company – 301 E. Front St., Buffalo Project No. 21-378, Modification of the permit for the cement kiln. This project was to modify the new fuel analysis requirements. The public comment period ends Jan. 5.