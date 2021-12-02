Submit Release
News Search

There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,393 in the last 365 days.

Air Quality permits under review for Dec. 2

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Construction Permits DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Lee County Iowa Fertilizer Company – 3550 180th St., Wever Project No. 21-368, Modification of the permit for haul roads. This project was to modify the frequency for silt testing. The public comment period ends Jan. 5. 

Scott County Continental Cement Company – 301 E. Front St., Buffalo Project No. 21-378, Modification of the permit for the cement kiln. This project was to modify the new fuel analysis requirements. The public comment period ends Jan. 5. 

You just read:

Air Quality permits under review for Dec. 2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.