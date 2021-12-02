FISOLVE LAUNCHED TO BRING NEEDED OUTSOURCED COO/GC/LEGAL AND COMPLIANCE SUPPORT TO THE FINANCIAL INDUSTRY
FiSolve LLC provides outsourced COO, GC/Legal and compliance services launched to bring needed support to firms in the financial services industry.
FiSolve helps firms maintain their competitive advantage, deliver the best client experience, and tout legal, regulatory and compliance programs that rival much larger firms.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, FiSolve LLC, a company that provides outsourced COO, GC/Legal and compliance services launched to bring needed support to firms in the financial services industry. Internal operations, legal and compliance departments at money managers and financial services firms have been under tremendous strain. With managers facing increasing pressure on their fees and reduced margins, most firms are not able to add necessary headcount to keep pace with advances in technology and new regulations.
— Steven Yadegari
“FiSolve is here to level the playing field,” said Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Steven Yadegari. “FiSolve will allow firms to maintain their competitive advantage, deliver the best client experience through technology and operational excellence and tout legal, regulatory and compliance programs that rival much larger firms. Without the need to take on additional headcount with its associated costs, clients will leverage the experience and expertise of FiSolve professionals to provide needed support to internal departments across all non-investment areas in one place, including operations, finance, legal, HR, and compliance.”
The team at FiSolve brings decades of experience advising financial industry firms from an inhouse and outside perspective. FiSolve provides tailored solutions to financial industry firms that will take into account all relevant considerations to advance a firm’s overall strategy for growth and scale.
Visit www.fisolve.com for more information.
