Submit Release
News Search

There were 562 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,979 in the last 365 days.

FISOLVE LAUNCHED TO BRING NEEDED OUTSOURCED COO/GC/LEGAL AND COMPLIANCE SUPPORT TO THE FINANCIAL INDUSTRY

FiSolve provides solutions for Financial Industry Firms

Solutions for Financial Industry Firms

FiSolve LLC provides outsourced COO, GC/Legal and compliance services launched to bring needed support to firms in the financial services industry.

FiSolve helps firms maintain their competitive advantage, deliver the best client experience, and tout legal, regulatory and compliance programs that rival much larger firms.”
— Steven Yadegari
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, FiSolve LLC, a company that provides outsourced COO, GC/Legal and compliance services launched to bring needed support to firms in the financial services industry. Internal operations, legal and compliance departments at money managers and financial services firms have been under tremendous strain. With managers facing increasing pressure on their fees and reduced margins, most firms are not able to add necessary headcount to keep pace with advances in technology and new regulations.

“FiSolve is here to level the playing field,” said Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Steven Yadegari. “FiSolve will allow firms to maintain their competitive advantage, deliver the best client experience through technology and operational excellence and tout legal, regulatory and compliance programs that rival much larger firms. Without the need to take on additional headcount with its associated costs, clients will leverage the experience and expertise of FiSolve professionals to provide needed support to internal departments across all non-investment areas in one place, including operations, finance, legal, HR, and compliance.”

The team at FiSolve brings decades of experience advising financial industry firms from an inhouse and outside perspective. FiSolve provides tailored solutions to financial industry firms that will take into account all relevant considerations to advance a firm’s overall strategy for growth and scale.

Visit www.fisolve.com for more information.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

FiSolve, LLC
Steven A. Yadegari
917.364.8409
SYadegari@crmllc.com
###

Steven Yadegari
FiSolve, LLC
+1 917-364-8409
SYadegari@fisolve.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

FISOLVE LAUNCHED TO BRING NEEDED OUTSOURCED COO/GC/LEGAL AND COMPLIANCE SUPPORT TO THE FINANCIAL INDUSTRY

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.