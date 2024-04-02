Former SEC Enforcement Attorney and Compliance Expert, Sean Kreiger, Joins FiSolve
Sean will strengthen our mission to enhance our clients' competitive advantage and access needed expertise at a reasonable cost.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FiSolve, a leading provider of operational process optimization, legal oversight, and compliance support for financial services firms, is excited to announce the addition of Sean Kreiger as a Managing Director.
— Steven Yadegari
With over two decades of industry experience that includes serving as an attorney in the Division of Enforcement at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), practicing in the New York office of K&L Gates and holding numerous in-house legal and compliance leadership roles, Kreiger brings a wealth of experience and expertise to FiSolve.
FiSolve was founded in 2021 by Steven Yadegari to help financial services firms meet their ever-growing regulatory demands and achieve excellence in operational processes, legal oversight and compliance by providing cost-effective access to high-level expertise. Founder and CEO, Steven Yadegari, emphasized the strategic significance of Kreiger's addition to the FiSolve team, noting, "Sean's remarkable background and experience make him an invaluable addition to our organization. Sean has an adept understanding of regulatory intricacies and his steadfast commitment to excellence perfectly complement FiSolve's mission to deliver best results to clients. I am thrilled to build with him."
Partnering with Yadegari, Kreiger will expand FiSolve’s geographical reach, leading west coast operations. Noting Yadegari’s own prior SEC experience, Kreiger commented “together, we will harness our collective knowledge and capabilities to deliver unparalleled solutions and drive exceptional outcomes for our clients coast to coast."
ABOUT FISOLVE
FiSolve helps financial services firms achieve and sustain excellence in operational processes, legal oversight and compliance support so its clients may drive business forward. FiSolve offers Chief Operating Officer, General Counsel / Legal and Compliance Services to firms in the financial services industry. Learn more at www.fisolve.com.
CONTACT
media@fisolve.com
917.796.5501
Steven Yadegari
FiSolve, LLC
+1 9173648409
syadegari@fisolve.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn