Expert International Annual Partner Conference

Expert International Partner Conference 2021
Expert Group is the heart of a global retailer network, providing support, services, and solutions for our members. On behalf of our members, we navigate the future, negotiate, develop strategic solutions, and enable business relationships. We show up and do what is needed to keep developing a sustainable and profitable business.
Our story started in 1967 when we set out to provide services to a network of retailers so they can better deliver quality electronics, appliances, and solutions to consumers. That is still at the heart of what we do.
Long-lasting partnerships with the world’s leading electronic brands have ensured an unmatched portfolio of brands and in-depth knowledge about their products, for the benefit of both our retailers and consumers.
As well as having long-standing partnerships with the world’s leading electronics and appliance brands, we also engage in strategic partnerships with other relevant partners to support our countries in their business development. We represent the interest of our countries through actively engaging with society and politics through organizations such as EuCER and Independent Retail Europe.
The Expert brand is associated with competence in our industry and amongst consumers. The Expert Group is the trademark owner, develops and protects it while delivering retail services to all countries.
Expert International exists to represent the interest of all countries within the group. With a small and competent team in Zug, Switzerland, and Zagreb, Croatia, we focus our efforts on adding value to the group in a pragmatic and cost-efficient way.
This month was held the Expert Partner Conference 2021 where we met and engaged with the Expert countries and key business partners to celebrate success and partnership in the beautiful city of Prague.
Big thank you to all the expert countries, all our business partners joining, all speakers inspiring us, and the expert CR team for the organization.
