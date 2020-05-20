Exciting new Dario Sipos book release Digital Retail Marketing
New amazing book Digital Retail Marketing by acclaimed author Dario Sipos is a guide to online content-based marketing specifically written for retailers
Digital Retail Marketing is the first book any working or aspiring marketeer, retailer, or CEO must read-period”CROATIA, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Strategist Dario Sipos has released his newest book Digital Retail Marketing which is a guide to online content-based marketing specifically written for retailers: why it matters, how to approach it, and start-to-finish steps retailers can take to implement content marketing at a very low cost.
After reading Digital Retail Marketing, retailers will know what steps to take to make their retail marketing work online, the content marketing process, story branding, useful tools, and how all parts come together to work as a productive marketing machine.
By reading the book Retailers will learn the psychology behind acquiring users online and how social media algorithms work in reality, with the addition to how successful content marketing grows a retail brand while keeping costs low. The book contains a guide on how to build an actionable content marketing plan quickly that will make any retailer entirely ready to start and run their retail content marketing process, continuously and consistently.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:
Dario Sipos is a digital marketing strategist, branding expert, keynote public speaker, author, and business columnist. He has built his unique skill set during 10+ years of experience working in every aspect of digital marketing. He has spent significant time working all over the world in the digital field, helping clients, and developing brands. More about Dario Sipos can be found on www.dariosipos.com
