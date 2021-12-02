National Gift Retailer ShopCadeaux Reveals West Bloomfield, Mich. Pop-Up Shop, Offers Inventory to Retailers at 50% Off
ShopCadeaux has discounted consumer merchandise 50% as it transitions to a corporate focus, leaving holiday shoppers and business owners the winnersWEST BLOOMFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for cultivating relationships through beautifully curated and specially packaged luxurious gift collections, ShopCadeaux is bringing its online storefront to life in West Bloomfield, Mich., just in time to help consumers and corporations deliver the best gifts for the 2021 holiday season.
“We’ve recently begun to transition from an online consumer company to one with a focus on corporate gift giving and had already purchased tremendous amounts of high-quality inventory that’s sitting in our warehouse,” said Robert Shekell, president, ShopCadeaux. “With supply chain issues wreaking holiday havoc, we decided now was the time to liquidate these first-run consumer products for the whole family at 50 percent off retail pricing – awarding consumers some exceptional buys and corporate retail buyers an opportunity to boost their inventories and meet their own consumer demand.”
Shoppers may visit the pop-up store during business hours or visit ShopCadeaux.com and click on the “Sale” tab to browse merchandise discounted 50 percent. Products include singular gift items available for purchase, as well as curated and specially packaged gift collections.
Visitors to the pop-up shop in West Bloomfield can work directly with a ShopCadeaux representative in-store to create their own special holiday curated collections ranging from the container to the contents within, all personalized for the recipient.
All products offered by ShopCadeaux are brand new and of high quality and span several categories to provide something for everyone, including cashmere throws, candles, confections, tech video conferencing packages, gratitude boards, cutting boards, children’s toys, wine, home and garden items, apparel and more.
Businesses of all sizes can purchase products from ShopCadeaux in limited quantity or bulk and have those products shipped to their location in time to restock shelves and then sell for the 2021 holiday. Consumers are also welcomed to participate in the savings online or in the store.
The ShopCadeaux pop-up shop is located at 3160 Haggerty Rd., Ste. C/D, in West Bloomfield, Mich. Through the end of the year, hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. ShopCadeaux books private shopping events at no cost at times convenient for organizations such as first responders, teachers and senior groups. Contact ShopCadeaux at (248) 242-6921 to schedule a private group shopping experience.
About ShopCadeaux
A high-quality curated gift company that offers corporations and individuals an opportunity to express their gratitude for employees and clients at those special milestones, including retirements, birthdays and holidays, as well as providing corporate incentives and loyalty programs throughout the year.
These individualized, custom gifts are beautifully packaged with wax seals ribbons, luxurious paper, creative messaging and artwork. Learn more www.ShopCadeaux.com.
Jennifer Foster
Catalyst Media Factory
+1 313-462-0808
jennifer@catalystmediafactory.com