iMonstrous Media LLC is Bringing Holiday Magic to Children across Southwest Florida

iMonstrous Media LLC is Giving Back to Local Community with it's 1st Annual Christmas Toy Drive

Christmas time has always been my favorite time of the year. I feel like a community effort is needed to make sure that no child in our community goes without a visit from Santa this year.”
— Rondre Dent
SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entertainment Company iMonstrous Media LLC gears up for its Christmas toy drive Dec. 11th 2021. This will be the company’s first toy drive and they are hoping for a big turnout.

The Sarasota based Entertainment company specializes in Music Distribution, Marketing, and Publishing. After seeing great success with its new artist this year they feel like giving back should be the first priority.

Company CEO Rondre Dent says “Christmas time has always been my favorite time of the year. Unfortunately due to the increasing struggles of the pandemic a lot of families are struggling right now and need our help. I feel like a community effort is needed to make sure that no child in our community goes without a visit from Santa this year.”

The company will be holding the drive on Dec.11th 2021 located at 7621 15th St E Sarasota, FL 34243. They are recommending that all gifts be new and unwrapped. Please contact 941-301-6885 with any questions.

