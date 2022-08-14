Rondre Dent Teams up with Big Beard Business For Highly Anticipated “Smellin Like a Million” Niche Fragrance E.P
Fresh off a 5 year hiatus Rondre Dent is back with a niche E.P Release "Smellin Like a Million" Catering to the niche fragrance audience.SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular, well-known artist, teamed up with the popular fragrance vlogger and fans are eager to hear the upcoming E.P. Rondre teased the fragrance niche back in 2018 when he teamed up with DJ Swift and released the record Bond no.9. Big Beard Business caught wind of the record and shared it amongst his hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. The song was an instant hit and left the fans wanting to hear more.
The E.P is Executive Produced by Rondre Dent himself and will be distributed by iMonstrous Media LLC & Vydia. Rondre is also currently working on 2 other projects that are currently slated to be released in the fourth quarter of this year. It seems to look like a very busy end of the year for Rondre and I know his fans are all ears.
They are securing sponsorships for the release of the project including but not limited to Bond no.9 fragrances & Navitus Parfums. When we caught up with Rondre he stated, “I wanted to be able to give them something special, not just music but something more. Something they could appreciate every day. What's better than a top-notch fragrance to add to your collection.” Rondre and Big Beard Business are planning to give away bottles of fragrances to a few lucky fans. Be sure to stay tuned to their social media pages for more details of the giveaway.
For more follow @imonstrousdre and @bigbeardbusiness on Instagram.
