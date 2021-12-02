National Pawn Opens New Store in Winston-Salem

Submit Release
North Carolina’s Top-Rated Pawnshop now has 23 locations throughout the state

WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Pawn, a Triangle-based pawn retailer with 23 locations and over 175 team members across North Carolina, opened a new store in Winston-Salem today. Located at 1511 S Stratford Road, team members say they’re ready to welcome holiday shoppers through the doors with a wide variety of fine jewelry, electronics and game systems, tools, designer luxury items, and more.



Like other locations, this new Winston-Salem store will feature National Pawn's popular layaway program. “We call it the world’s best layaway for a reason,” shares President Bob Moulton, “because it helps our customers manage their budgets while making big purchases.” Moulton further explains that the program is particularly popular this year because Walmart and other retailers are eliminating their layaway programs. “Our customers appreciate the ability to ease into the expense of holiday gift-giving.”



National Jewelry & Pawn, Inc.

1511 S Stratford Rd

Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Hours:

Monday - Friday 9 am until 7 pm

Saturday 9 am until 6 pm




About National Pawn: For more than three decades, National Pawn has been an industry leader, thanks to world-class customer service, bright modern stores, quality products, and countless satisfied customers, over 50,000 of whom have left positive Google Reviews. National Pawn offers services including buying, selling, and pawn loans. For more information, call (888) 315-4347, email info@nationalpawnshops.com or visit www.nationalpawnshops.com.

Cyndee Harrison
National Pawn
+1 313-410-2343
email us here

