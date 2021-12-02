SAFE SPACE 1st LAUNCHES INITIATIVE TO AVOID FUTURE LOCKDOWNS

Non Profit Group and Community Champions Introduce Universal Standards of Safe Space Management Certification

Business leaders are responsible for managing safe space above and beyond the legal requirements. It is time to lead our community and declare that we care about Safe Space 1st over business.” — Edward Henry

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On November 25th 2021, non-profit SmALL Business is Essential United (SBE United) hosted a SmALL Business Conference to support small businesses and to launch innovative Safe Space 1st initiative.

With over 50 people in attendance, businesses, political figures and dignitaries shared common ground to support and to help one another to thrive into 2022. Some of those in attendance were; Regional Chair John Henry, President of CFIB Dan Kelly, Councillors; Maleeha Shahid, Steve Yamada, Rhonda Mulcahy and Christopher Leahy. Other important people to note are partners such as Ontario Tech University’s student FBIT Capstone team, who are instrumental in researching and building the tools needed for businesses to succeed.

Founder of SBE United Edward Henry states, “For almost two years, we have chosen to continue implementing and following ambiguous guidelines which have gotten us nowhere. No one cared to try anything new, only to keep pursuing what hasn’t worked - which was controlling behavior and not addressing how to properly manage space. Managing our own space is the root of the problem and needs to be addressed as soon as possible as a new variant Omicron is on the rise.”

Safe Space 1st is a movement that unites businesses and locations, that puts safe spaces of employees and customers above all else, enforcing business ownership. It believes that all businesses are essential and should be permitted to open providing they can operate and manage their own space safely. Safe Space 1st gives businesses the opportunity to showcase to the public that they agree to be a certified safe space through three levels of certification; promised, confirmed and verified. To assist, Safe Space 1st offers materials such as floor markers, window decals, hand sanitizer dispensers, plexiglass, etc. All profits from the proceeds of product sale will be going back into supporting small businesses.

As stated in the Burlington post, due to the number of rising cases across Ontario, the province has decided to pause its reopening plan leaving in place current restrictions. Ontario’s Chief Medical officer, Dr. Moore states, “I don’t see us taking a step backwards, if we have to, we’ll pause, but we won’t take a step backwards.” Globally, the state of affairs don’t seem to be much different regarding ambiguity on rules and future plans.

Ontario’s reopening plan addresses how and when we can or will reopen, but not how we will manage space effectively when we do. Pausing may not be moving backward, but it also isn’t moving forward. Safe Space 1st is the voice of reason and the only way for small businesses to move forward without a pause. Safe Space 1st is the missing piece. Help us unite businesses in 2021 so that they can thrive in 2022. Put Safe Space for employees and customers 1st, despite any challenges we face now, or what may come in the future.