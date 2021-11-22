Small Business Non-Profit Group Introduces SafeSpace1st at UNITE 2021 Small Business Conference

SBE United Sets Stage for Universal Standards of Safe Space Management

This event will highlight the innovative talents of the small business community and explain why SafeSpace1st will be one of the most important developments in business continuity. ” — Edward Henry

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To say that the past year and a half was challenging would be an understatement. Everything was altered from the way business was conducted, how people interacted, as well as widespread effects on mental health. Many businesses were forced to close while many still try to survive and recover.

Edward Henry, Founder of non-profit SmALL Business is Essential United (SBE United) states; “We’ve already seen mass divide, it is now time for mass change”. From this point forward, SmALL Business continuity and sustainability is dependent on SmALL Business unity and having a concrete plan in place for the future.

On November 25th 2021 from 9am- 5pm, in Oshawa Ontario at Tosca Banquet Hall, non-profit SBE United proudly presents Unite 2021 SmALL Business Conference. Unite 2021 is a platform for businesses to come together, share their challenges, expertise, and the innovative methods they have created to survive. This event is the first of a series throughout Canada and the United States to promote SmALL Business unity.

This event will also introduce Safe Space 1st, the official launch of SBE United’s Safe Space Management Framework which places employee and consumer safe spaces above all else. With the launch of Safe Space 1st, the Unite 2021 SmALL Business Conference provides a universal framework for mass change and a way to preserve sustainability and continuity without future lockdowns. Lockdowns, unpreparedness, lack of definitive plans for the future and businesses displaying "sorry we’re closed signs," may have been the past but it will not be the future. SBE United is currently partnering with Ontario Tech University for further development of Safe Space Management Standards, Traffic Control Plans, and business sustainability resources.

Unite 2021’s featured speakers include Chair John Henry, President of CFIB Dan Kelly, Founder of SBE United Edward Henry, and President of SBE United Steve Anderson who will be speaking to; updates from the region, the importance of being a community champion, recovery, sustainability, and the meaning and importance of community. Following these insightful speeches will be an award ceremony for recognizing community champions and draws for raffle prizes.

As stated by Founder Edward Henry and President Steve Anderson; “We do this and fight for small businesses because it is the right thing to do”.

Safe Space 1st Certification filed with Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (Canadian Intellectual Property Office) Application number: 2027145 filed May 5, 2020 under original application Social Distance Compliance, amended to Safe Space 1st on September 3, 2021.