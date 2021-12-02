Wabtec uses GpsGate to increase safety and prevent accidents in its surface mines
Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) keeps its surface mines safe with sophisticated operations including GpsGate, a GPS fleet management platform.
GpsGate's platform uniquely meets our stringent requirements. They have the systems integrations, security, and customization that we need from our partners.”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On mining sites, personnel and light vehicles are sharing ever-changing mine routes with huge haul trucks and other heavy mobile equipment. The haul trucks can be up to 8 meters tall, over 625t fully loaded, operate at speeds up to 61km/h - and cost more than US$6 million each. Any accident can mean significant damages, potential fatalities, and a very costly stop in production. Wabtec uses GpsGate's fleet management software integrated with in-vehicle and personnel proximity detection technology and mine site controls to ensure safety for all workers and equipment meaning accidents can be detected and prevented before they happen.
"GpsGate's platform uniquely meets our stringent requirements. They have the systems integrations, security, and customization that we need from our partners. GpsGate is a key component in our safe mining system,” says Henro Van Wyk, Vice President and General Manager Digital Mine.
To keep thousands of mine workers safe, real-time proximity and geofence rules-based alerts generated during mining operations can be directed by GpsGate to alert mine operations about any areas of concern for actionable insights. Detailed fleet data analysis using GpsGate’s platform lets Wabtec improve traffic management compliance and vehicle interaction safety to improve mine safety into the future.
Accidents can't happen in mining. GpsGate's flexible and extensible platform provides Wabtec a bespoke system to improve vehicle interaction safety when integrated with existing mine site controls.
About GpsGate
A pioneer in fleet management software, GpsGate was founded in Stockholm in 2007. GpsGate software is user-friendly, secure, and optimized for large fleets. Designed for solution providers, the white-label platform features open APIs for system integrations, a flexible user interface, and a scalable and extensible foundation. Learn more at www.gpsgate.com.
About Wabtec
Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is focused on creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide. The company has approximately 27,000 employees located at facilities in 50 countries throughout the world. Visit Wabtec’s new website at: www.wabteccorp.com/mining.
