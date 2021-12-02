Youth Athletes United Acquires Multi-Sport Enrichment Franchise Brand JumpBunch

The company now has a total franchise system of 283 units, making it one of the largest youth sports enrichment platforms in the industry.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team at Youth Athletes United — a youth sports franchise platform that includes Soccer Stars, Amazing Athletes, and TGA Premier Sports — has added kids sports and activity franchise JumpBunch to its lineup of programs with longstanding success and recognition in communities across the U.S. This marks the 9th acquisition under the Youth Athletes United franchise platform.JumpBunch franchise systems, which has been in operation for more than 24 years, offers an opportunity to run sports and fitness activity programs for children in preschools, rec centers, schools, and camps across the country.With 20 units in its system, JumpBunch founder Tom Bunchman started the business as a highly effective franchise model that brings sports enrichment to young children in a fun, engaging way. Tom started the JumpBunch concept in 1997 and began franchising it in 2002, making JumpBunch one of the longest-running multi-sport enrichment programs in the country."Being able to combine our passion for keeping children active and healthy with a successful platform model and excellent leadership team with Youth Athletes United is a dream,” said JumpBunch Founder Tom Bunchman. “We are truly setting our longstanding franchisees up to succeed with resources that will allow JumpBunch to impact more children than ever."JumpBunch is a multi-sport enrichment-based program for kids ages 2 through 6 to participate in more than 70 activities. With a focus on variety, kids experience a new activity every week. JumpBunch programming is sports activity-based and focused on movement, having fun, and being active — appealing to all children."It’s great to be adding a well-respected franchise brand like JumpBunch to our Youth Athletes United family,” said Co-Founder and President John Erlandson. “We continue to build a best-in-class youth sports platform to scale current and prospective passionate franchisees while we get closer to our mission of impacting a million children a year through our system."How JumpBunch’s Inclusion to Youth Athletes United Boosts Owner OpportunitiesOwners with Youth Athletes United brands will be met with opportunities like the latest in technological offerings, a flexible work schedule, no required brick-and-mortar site, and a resilient business model that offers both group and private lessons — a valuable option in times of social distancing.All brands under the Youth Athletes United umbrella are well-established with sports-specific vertical curricula, a strong customer base, and 15 to 20 years of operation each.The ideal franchisee with this group of brands is one who buys multiple brands, across multiple territories, regardless of distance. They are passionate about impacting children through sports, business-minded, and willing to invest time and money. For example, someone might own two brands across verticals spanning preschool to elementary school-aged kids within the same territory — a natural progression for a youth athlete.For more information, visit https://www.jumpbunch.com/franchise About JumpBunchFounded in 1997, established youth sports and activities brand JumpBunch has more than 24 years of success. JumpBunch is an enrichment-based program for kids ages 4 through 6 to participate in more than 70 activities. With a focus on variety, kids experience something new every week. JumpBunch programming is focused on movement, having fun, and being active.About Youth Athletes UnitedEstablished youth sports and activities brands Soccer Stars, Amazing Athletes, JumpBunch, and TGA Premiere come together under the youth franchise platform parent company, Youth Athletes United. With 15 - 20 years of success for each individual brand, Youth Athletes United has 286 units across 36 states and 2 international territories, impacting over 200,000+ children instructed nationwide each year. Youth Athletes United has earned trust in each community they touch. The brand’s overarching mission is to help the world understand that every kid is an athlete and ultimately impact the lives of children everywhere.