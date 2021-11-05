Youth Sports Brands Amazing Athletes and Soccer Stars Team Up Under Youth Athletes United for Franchising Opportunities
Youth Athletes United brings together two established youth sports programs to offer unique programming for children and lucrative franchising opportunities.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long-running, trusted programs Soccer Stars and Amazing Athletes have joined forces to create the next generation of youth sports partnerships under the new parent company Youth Athletes United, offering unique programming for children of all ages and lucrative franchising opportunities for entrepreneurs nationwide.
The youth sports industry is making a major rebound, after the COVID-19 pandemic altered how children participate in sports, closing down community-based programs and broader access to youth sports across the country. It is a perfect time for Youth Athletes United to emerge as a leader in the multi-brand franchisor category with two established brands in the youth sports sector.
“The concept of creating one of the largest youth sports franchise platforms that can provide best-in-class content across multiple activities for kids has been three years in the making,” said Adam Geisler, Co-Founder & CEO of Youth Athletes United. “We believe that every kid is an athlete. With 20+ years of experience creating fun, engaging content, our goal is to impact over 1M kids a year through our programs and encourage more and more children to participate in sports across the country.”
According to a recent study by the CDC, children ages 6–11 years are currently reporting BMI that is 2.5 times as high as the pre-pandemic rate. “Youth Athletes United needs to be at the forefront of getting more kids active through our programs, especially as access to many community programs have become less accessible across the country.” Geisler continued, “Today, we impact over 200k+ kids annually, which is almost 20M calories burned a year! This is the leadership role we plan on taking in the space and the impact we want to have in the community.”
Backed by 21 years of experience, Soccer Stars offers one of the nation’s most popular youth soccer programs for children ages 1-16, set in a fun, non-competitive environment. Soccer Stars’ crib-to-college programming introduces young athletes to the fundamentals of soccer with a unique, age-specific curriculum meant to improve soccer skills, build self-confidence and develop socialization skills.
Empowering 84 franchise owners across 124 franchise units since 2006, Amazing Athletes — the nation’s premier multi-sport education provider — is a year-round program that introduces kids to the fundamentals of 10 sports and helps them master six key areas of motor development and physical literacy. Operating in more than 32 states, Amazing Athletes is on a mission to keep kids active with engaging content that teaches them about life skills, teamwork, and nutrition.
“As we talk to new and existing entrepreneurs in the franchise community, people that are educators, coaches, or just passionate about impacting kids through sports, we are the platform for them,” said John Erlandson, Co-Founder and President of Youth Athletes United. “We are finding that the pandemic has given people more motivation than ever to look for opportunities that can be rewarding financially as well as making an impact in the community. We are building a best-in-class platform in the youth sports education space and are so proud of the owners, coaches, and employees that are joining us on our journey.”
Why Now Is the Time for Families, Coaches, and Owners to Join
The pandemic has changed the way children play organized sports, and now they’re finally making a comeback.
“Even in the early days of COVID-19, when we were talking about how we keep kids healthy and active, soccer and multi-sport were great options for kids to participate,” said Dean Simpson, Chief Programs Officer. “We have these sports that are set up perfectly for kids to be able to play and still be healthy and stay safe.”
As part of their corporate vision of providing an athlete pathway, Soccer Stars will now offer its current customers Amazing Athletes' curriculum in the form of multi-sport classes and camps. Parents can choose to sign up for these programs via the Soccer Stars class and camp search pages, as well as via the Amazing Athletes registration page.
Many schools and even daycare centers are incentivized to prioritize academic work, leaving physical education largely neglected. Youth Athletes United addresses this gap in the curriculum. As reported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, “adolescents who play sports are eight times more likely to be physically active at age 24 than those who do not play sports,” making the skills taught by Amazing Athletes and Soccer Stars coaches a part of the foundation for healthy habits that can last a lifetime. The same report credits youth sports with increased life skills, leadership qualities, self-esteem, and lower rates of anxiety and depression.
How the Partnership of These 2 Brands Sets Franchisees Up for Success
In an era where parents are spending massive amounts of money on their children, youth sports present a near-recession-proof opportunity. With the chance to buy into multiple units across multiple territories and brands, a franchise opportunity with Youth Athletes United boasts a low investment relative to return on capital.
Amazing Athletes franchisees come from a wide range of backgrounds, with a heavy emphasis on the desire to be a motivated business entrepreneur who is passionate about impacting children’s lives through sports. Soccer Stars has plans to launch franchise territories in 2022.
As a mobile business that utilizes schools, parks, and gymnasiums, these two kids' fitness businesses can easily be run remotely or from a home office. These programs have developed a simple business model that is easy to master, so owners will not need to worry about starting from scratch.
About Youth Athletes United
Established youth sports and activities brands Amazing Athletes and Soccer Stars come together under parent company, Youth Athletes United. With 15 - 20 years of success for each individual brand, a total 200+ locations and 200,000+ children instructed nationwide each year, Youth Athletes United has earned trust in each community they touch. The brand’s overarching mission is to help the world understand that every kid is an athlete and ultimately impact the lives of over one million children.
