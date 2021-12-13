EMP Trust HR releases Employee Re-Boarding Software
EMPTrust's reboarding software allows companies to safely rehire employees with updated work guidelines, COVID vaccination & employee onboarding forms.
We are giving businesses the tools they need to help their teams rehire and bring employees safely and securely with updated guidance for hybrid work environments using any device.”GAITHERSBURG, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EMP Trust HR, a leader in employee Onboarding, reboarding, Electronic I-9, and E-Verify software for medium and large enterprises, announced that it has released Employee reboarding software that helps companies safely re-hire employees. EMPTRUST's reboarding software is an intuitive compliance and management solution to oversee the return of employees re-entering the workplace safely and securely with updated work guidelines, employee policies and provides COVID vaccination & employee onboarding forms.
— Ruby Joseph - Director HR Operations
With the pandemic causing disruptions to the standard workplace and companies increasingly working in hybrid environments bringing employees back to the workplace safely has emerged as a top concern. The software fills a unique void that is not traditionally available in HCM platforms and it's a mixture of legal compliance, company policies & employee forms and state-level work notices for all 50 allows companies to hire, onboard, manage regulatory risks, and improve corporate governance.
The software efficiently manages tasks allocated to managers and employees with status tracking, email notifications, and alerts. It also aids in managing equipment provisioning and ensures compliance of the workplace to safety protocols. Effective guidance is provided to returning employees as per Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and new forms and policies are easily set up where new hires can sign with electronic signature capability.
EMP Trust Software Platform as a Service (SaaS) allows companies to choose best-of-breed solutions for applicant tracking, payroll, and benefits, allowing them to scale rapidly without integration concerns. The solutions make it easier to acquire talent to fill positions, onboard new hires and, complete all paperwork with the required compliance across global locations.
“We’re thrilled to add another feather to our hat and deliver a solution that gives businesses the tools they need to help their teams rehire and bring employees safely and engage with updated guidance for hybrid work environments. Employers can easily track required steps and paperwork while employees can engage and prosper in a work-from-anywhere environment wherein everything is digital " said Ruby Joseph, Sr. Director & Partner HR operations.
Features of the Reboarding Software
• Employee Information Portal: This portal is a consolidated vault of essential Covid safety data and employee information critical for their safe return to the workplace.
• Activity Management tool: This tool is an intuitive task management solution to allocate tasks, monitor task status, manage pending tasks with email notifications, alerts and reminders, provisioning, and reporting to ensure compliance to protocols.
• New Hire Forms Management tool: The tool helps reboarded employees to fill, review, complete all new hire forms, update company policy forms and employment documents with electronic signature capability.
The Research Foundation of The City University of New York (RFCUNY) and Vonachen Group are among the customers who are taking advantage of EMP TRUST Reboarding capabilities to streamline their reboarding processes and grow quickly while staying compliant with CDC guidelines and regulations.
About EMP Trust HR:
EMP Trust is one of the fastest-growing SaaS platforms providing Human resource solutions for Hiring, Employee Onboarding, and Talent Management Software with over 600+ Enterprise and Large customers and supports employee onboarding across 40+ countries. They offer a comprehensive employee onboarding solution that can incorporate all HR required documents to be fully electronic; including Electronic Form I-9, Federal, State, City, and company-specific forms with an electronic signature capability.
To learn more about EMP Trust HR please visit: https://www.emptrust.com
Media Contact
Sharika Nair
Marketing Manager – Strategy & Partnerships
Sharika Nair
EMP Trust HR
+1 240-252-4007
sharika@emptrust.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other