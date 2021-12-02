Only 6 weeks to go until The Transdermal and Microneedle Delivery Conference

Transdermal and Microneedles

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group is proud to present the inaugural Transdermal and Microneedle Drug Delivery Conference, taking place on the 24th to 25th January 2022, in London, UK. The Conference will explore real world applications of microneedles in drug delivery and strategies for device design while engaging in the latest innovations in device design and formulation with case studies from thought leaders.

The conference will also consider key developments in the transdermal drug delivery field, including the innovations in microneedle technology for a COVID-19 vaccine and opportunities for development in cancer vaccine delivery, advances in microarray patches, and microneedle-based diagnostics. Key regulatory updates including guidance on classification of microneedle devices and considerations for ensuring quality will be presented by regulatory experts for a comprehensive outlook of this exciting and ever-growing field, and the importance of considering human factors in order to enhance the user experience will be presented by industry experts.

This two-day agenda offers you peer-to-peer networking with leaders in transdermal and microneedle delivery. Visit the website here: http://transdermal-microneedle-delivery.co.uk/einnews

Key Benefits of Attending Include:

• Gain insight into developments in microneedles for drug delivery and diagnostics

• Hear key regulatory updates from regulatory bodies including FDA and WHO on guidance for regulatory compliance

• Explore new applications of microneedle technology in vaccinations

• Discover advances in design and application of transdermal patches

• Explore and benchmark against industry developments through case studies and real-world examples in device development for microneedles

Featured Regulatory Speakers:

• Caroline Strasinger, Master Reviewer, Office of Pharmaceuticals Quality, CDER/FDA

• Bridgitte Giersing, Team Lead, Vaccine Prioritization and Platforms, World Health Organisation

Featured 2022 Speakers Include:

• Marion Menozzi-Arnaud, Senior Specialist, Market Shaping, Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance

• Hayley Lewis, Senior Vice President, Zosano Pharma

• Courtney Jarrahian, Program Advisor, PATH

• Michael Schrader, CEO, Vaxess Technologies, Inc.

• Clemens Guenther, Director of Senior Expert Nonclinical Safety, Bayer AG

• James Birchall, Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Deputy Head of School, Cardiff University

Transdermal and Microneedle Delivery

24-25 January 2022

London, UK

