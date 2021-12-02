G-Cube Learning Management System recognized among Training Industry’s Watch List Company
G-Cube is one of the fastest growing organizations in Asia Pacific offering complete learning technology solutions under one roof.UTTAR PRADESH, NOIDA, INDIA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noida, UP- Sept 16, 2021 — It’s raining awards for G-Cube this year. We have now been chosen as 2021 Learning Management Systems (LMS) Watch List Company by Training Industry. Recently, it has also made its way to the list of Top 20 Training Companies, by the industry leading platform, Training Industry, for its Learning Experience Platform (LXP).
For two decades, G-Cube has been innovating to find the right blend of technology and human interaction to create impactful learning initiatives. Adding new features to build the optimum infrastructure of the perfect learning environment, G-Cube has been catering to over 2 million learners worldwide.
Selection to the 2021 Learning Management System (LMS) Watch List Company by Training Industry was a challenge worth taking. The selection process for the prestigious position was based on the following criteria:
1. Quality of features and capabilities.
2. Industry visibility, innovation and impact.
3. Strength of clients and geographic reach.
4. Company size and growth potential.
The companies on this year’s Learning Management System (LMS) Watch List offer
unique and specialized learning experiences,” said Jessica Schue, market research
associate at Training Industry, Inc. “With features such as personalization, gamification
and social learning capabilities, these companies push the boundaries of expertise to
deliver effective training that improves learner retention.”
G-Cube Learning Management System offers a wide range of specialized services like personalized learning with programmable channel-based content delivery, Active Wall for social learning, business integrated KPI based learning model and much more to overcome learning and business challenges. It can create automated learning paths based on job roles and task-based skill matrices that can be used to link learners to appropriate content based on their skill gaps. The self-help business intelligence tool enables the admin and trainers to create custom reports and interactive dashboards that provide analytics on all aspects of a learner’s activities on the system.
Sharing his vision and excitement, Ankush Jagga, Business Head – Learning Technologies, G-Cube commented, ‘’It is very encouraging to have industry recognition with G-Cube’s LMS being listed in Training Industry’s Watch List Company. We are focused on developing more innovative solutions that provide business value to the customers. G-Cube shall keep adding to its product IPs in the future, as we believe that every success is only the beginning of a new journey toward excellence’.
About G-Cube
G-Cube is the fastest growing learning-solutions provider in Asia-Pasific region, who caters to various eLearning needs of organizations across industries. Established in the year 2000, this company comes with extensive experience and expertise in the domain. The learning management system of G-Cube is robust and multi-faceted and delivers business-aligned result-oriented learning with the help latest technology and innovation.
